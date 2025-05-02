‘Do Not Share OTP’: Laxmi Puri, Former UN Assistant Secretary-General Shares Scam That Blocked Her WhatsApp

Home
Friday, May 2, 2025
In a cautionary post shared by Laxmi Puri — Former @UN Assistant Secretary-General, Deputy Executive Director @UN_Women and Ambassador of India — a seemingly routine phone call turned into a serious cyber fraud.

In a cautionary post shared by Laxmi Puri — Former UN Assistant Secretary-General, Deputy Executive Director @UN_Women and Ambassador of India — a seemingly routine phone call turned into a serious cyber fraud.

Puri reported that she received a call from a contact already saved in her phone. The caller claimed to have mistakenly sent an OTP to her number and urgently asked her to share it. Trusting the known identity, she passed on the OTP. Soon after, her WhatsApp stopped working, and her contacts began receiving fraudulent messages and calls from her number, asking for money.

She immediately took to X to warn others, especially those who have her number saved, not to respond to any such messages. The case has been reported to the Cyber Crime Department of @DelhiPolice and is under active investigation.

Don’t Share OTPs — Not Even With Trusted Contacts

This incident underlines the increasing use of social engineering by cybercriminals. OTPs (One-Time Passwords) are not just random numbers — they are personal security keys. No genuine service or individual should ever ask for them.

Always double-check through alternate channels if such a request is made, and never share sensitive information over calls or messages, even with familiar names. If compromised, alert authorities immediately and notify your contacts to prevent further misuse.

 

