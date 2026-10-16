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Home > India News > Do You Know? Your Phone Could Soon Reveal Who’s Calling Without Truecaller: What Is CNAP and Should You Be Worried?

Do You Know? Your Phone Could Soon Reveal Who’s Calling Without Truecaller: What Is CNAP and Should You Be Worried?

India’s CNAP caller identification system is set to launch on November 1, 2026, displaying callers’ registered names alongside phone numbers while raising questions about privacy, accuracy and security.

Your Phone Could Soon Reveal Who’s Calling Without Truecaller
Your Phone Could Soon Reveal Who’s Calling Without Truecaller

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Fri 2026-10-16 12:44 IST

The next time an unknown number lights up your screen, you may not have to guess who is on the other end. From November 1, 2026, your phone is set to show the caller’s name along with their number, with no third-party app needed.

The Order That Changes the Incoming Call

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has directed telecom service providers to introduce Calling Name Presentation (CNAP) from November 1, 2026. CNAP is being described as India’s verified caller identification system. Once it is live, an incoming call will show both the number and the name of the person calling.

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The feature will be switched on by default for every user on 4G and higher networks such as 5G. Whether it extends to 2G, 3G and public switched telephone networks will be decided separately, the order says.

What Will Appear on Your Screen

The first line will show the caller’s number. The second will show the name saved in your own contacts. If the number is not saved, the phone will display the name recorded in the calling operator’s subscriber database, but only for domestic calls. For international calls, the screen will simply read “International Call.”

How the System Works Behind the Scenes

Each telecom operator must build, run and maintain a database linking subscribers’ names to their numbers. When a call comes in, the receiving operator fetches the name from this database and shows it to the person being called.

Is Your Privacy at Risk?

This is the question many users will ask. The order says operators must follow a “security-by-design” approach. Under it, the caller’s name cannot be kept through the query-response process after the call ends. People who have subscribed to the Calling Line Identification Restriction facility will not have their names displayed.

So the order builds in two protections: names are not to be retained after a call, and users who opted for restriction stay hidden.

What Changes for Businesses

Operators may let business and bulk connections show a preferred name instead of the one in their subscriber records. The name must be either a trademark registered in the user’s name with the Trade Marks Registry or a trade name registered on the Goods and Services Tax portal. Operators have to verify the name and the supporting documents, and existing subscribers will need to apply to change their preferred name.

How It Got Here

The order follows trials on 4G and 5G networks over the past few months and cites the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India’s (TRAI) February 2024 recommendations. TRAI had originally suggested activating the service only on request. In October 2025, it agreed with the DoT’s proposal to make CNAP available by default.

What Happens Next

With the deadline weeks away, operators now have to get their databases and systems ready. The first real test will come on November 1, when users see whether the names displayed are accurate, and whether the privacy safeguards hold up in everyday use. Questions about how errors in subscriber records will be corrected, and what the rollout means for older networks, are likely to follow soon after.

Also Read: Who Is Mahrah Al Nahyan? UAE Royal Found Unconscious on London Street After Alleged Cocaine Binge, Toddler Beside Her

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Do You Know? Your Phone Could Soon Reveal Who’s Calling Without Truecaller: What Is CNAP and Should You Be Worried?

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Do You Know? Your Phone Could Soon Reveal Who’s Calling Without Truecaller: What Is CNAP and Should You Be Worried?

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Do You Know? Your Phone Could Soon Reveal Who’s Calling Without Truecaller: What Is CNAP and Should You Be Worried?
Do You Know? Your Phone Could Soon Reveal Who’s Calling Without Truecaller: What Is CNAP and Should You Be Worried?
Do You Know? Your Phone Could Soon Reveal Who’s Calling Without Truecaller: What Is CNAP and Should You Be Worried?
Do You Know? Your Phone Could Soon Reveal Who’s Calling Without Truecaller: What Is CNAP and Should You Be Worried?
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