Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, November 14, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Doctor Stabbed At Chennai Hospital: TN Government Ensures Safety Measures After Attack On Dr. Balaji

Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian met Dr Balaji, who was stabbed by a relative of a patient while on duty. The health minister said that the accused had been arrested and the state government had called on Doctors to call offf their token protests.

Doctor Stabbed At Chennai Hospital: TN Government Ensures Safety Measures After Attack On Dr. Balaji

Doctor Balaji who was stabbed at the Kalaignar Centenary Super Speciality Government Hospital on Wednesday has now recovered from his injuries. The Director of the Hospital, L Parthasarathy said that that Doctor Balaji was out of danger and in a stable condition.

L Parthasarathy said, “Balaji has now come out of danger. He is stable and had a normal morning diet. He is conscious, obeying commands, responding well and interacting with the family members… Yesterday night CM spoke to him over the phone and he also explained his health conditions to the CM and he was confident about his recovery.”

He further said that from the government side, all the precautionary and security measures have been taken up.

“Yesterday night itself they opened up Police outposts and today morning deployed 60 policemen in the hospital in view of the doctors’ protest and all the areas have been covered by the police. With the available workforce, we will try to safeguard all the patients inside the hospital and those who are visiting the hospital but it is not fair on my part to compel the doctors to do their services,” he added.

Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian met Dr Balaji, who was stabbed by a relative of a patient while on duty.

The health minister said that the accused had been arrested and the state government had called on Doctors to call offf their token protests.

“Vignesh who was involved on the incident was caught by Hospital security and produced by police and he has been booked under section 7. Today I called many hospitals and inquired about the Medical services. In few places as token of protest Doctors staged protest but there is no affect to Medical and health services. On behalf of Department we thank all government doctors and nurses Union representatives,” the health minister said.

“We had discussion with Doctors Unions and association yesterday. We shared our disappointment each other over the incident. They also satisfied with government measures. In that way all Union have cooperated well and there is no big disturbances to Health and Medical facilities in Tamil Nadu,” he added.

On Thursday, Doctors staged protests in Cuddalore District showing solidarity to Doctor Balaji who was stabbed by patient attender. Doctors also staged protests at Kalaignar Centenary Super speciality hospital condemning the incident and seeking security and safety of doctors.

Dr Balaji Jagannath, an oncologist was “stabbed at least seven times” by accused Vigneswaran in Kalaignar Centenary hospital in Chennai, officials said yesterday.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday called Dr Balaji and enquired about his health and treatment status while assuring him of all the support from the state government.

(WITH ANI INPUTS)

ALSO READ: Bomb Threat At Mumbai Airport: Caller Identifies Himself As ‘Mohammad from Azerbaijan’

Filed under

Doctor Balaji doctor stabbed Kalaignar Centenary Super Speciality Government Hospital TN Government
Advertisement

Also Read

Himachal Pradesh: IPS Officer Ilma Afroz Sent On Leave After She Stopped MLA’s Family Vehicle And Issued Challan

Himachal Pradesh: IPS Officer Ilma Afroz Sent On Leave After She Stopped MLA’s Family Vehicle...

British-Hindu Community Condemns Oxford Union’s Kashmir Independence Debate

British-Hindu Community Condemns Oxford Union’s Kashmir Independence Debate

Seven Ways To Inspire Children To Dream Big!

Seven Ways To Inspire Children To Dream Big!

115,000 Users Quit X After Trump Victory – Is This The Start Of A Social Media Shift?

115,000 Users Quit X After Trump Victory – Is This The Start Of A Social...

India Bolsters Naval Fleet with Russian Stealth Frigate INS Tushil

India Bolsters Naval Fleet with Russian Stealth Frigate INS Tushil

Entertainment

Was Jacqueline Fernandez Unaware Of Illicit Origin Of Gifts By Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar?

Was Jacqueline Fernandez Unaware Of Illicit Origin Of Gifts By Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar?

Children’s Day 2024: From Taare Zameen Par To Staney Ka Dabba, 5 Films To Watch With Your Kids

Children’s Day 2024: From Taare Zameen Par To Staney Ka Dabba, 5 Films To Watch

Why Can’t Singh Is Kinng Part 2 Ever Be Made Without Akshay Kumar? Here’s The Legal Secret Behind It

Why Can’t Singh Is Kinng Part 2 Ever Be Made Without Akshay Kumar? Here’s The

Kanguva’s Star Salaries Revealed: Suriya Pocketed 8 Times More Than Bobby Deol

Kanguva’s Star Salaries Revealed: Suriya Pocketed 8 Times More Than Bobby Deol

Is Priyanka Chopra Returning For Aitraaz 2? Subhash Ghai Spills The Beans

Is Priyanka Chopra Returning For Aitraaz 2? Subhash Ghai Spills The Beans

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Top Ayurvedic Remedies To Strengthen Your Bones Naturally

Top Ayurvedic Remedies To Strengthen Your Bones Naturally

How Many Meals Should You Eat A Day In India? A Guide To Healthy Eating

How Many Meals Should You Eat A Day In India? A Guide To Healthy Eating

Cord’s Fall ‘24 Collection “Afterglow” Captures the Essence of Timeless Memories

Cord’s Fall ‘24 Collection “Afterglow” Captures the Essence of Timeless Memories

Ayodhya’s Ram Lalla Idol To Adore Woollen Clothes For The First Time This Winter

Ayodhya’s Ram Lalla Idol To Adore Woollen Clothes For The First Time This Winter

Why Breastfeeding And Vaccinations Are Crucial For Your Baby’s Health

Why Breastfeeding And Vaccinations Are Crucial For Your Baby’s Health

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox