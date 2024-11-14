Doctor Stabbed At Chennai Hospital: TN Government Ensures Safety Measures After Attack On Dr. Balaji

Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian met Dr Balaji, who was stabbed by a relative of a patient while on duty. The health minister said that the accused had been arrested and the state government had called on Doctors to call offf their token protests.

Doctor Balaji who was stabbed at the Kalaignar Centenary Super Speciality Government Hospital on Wednesday has now recovered from his injuries. The Director of the Hospital, L Parthasarathy said that that Doctor Balaji was out of danger and in a stable condition.

L Parthasarathy said, “Balaji has now come out of danger. He is stable and had a normal morning diet. He is conscious, obeying commands, responding well and interacting with the family members… Yesterday night CM spoke to him over the phone and he also explained his health conditions to the CM and he was confident about his recovery.”

He further said that from the government side, all the precautionary and security measures have been taken up.

“Yesterday night itself they opened up Police outposts and today morning deployed 60 policemen in the hospital in view of the doctors’ protest and all the areas have been covered by the police. With the available workforce, we will try to safeguard all the patients inside the hospital and those who are visiting the hospital but it is not fair on my part to compel the doctors to do their services,” he added.

Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian met Dr Balaji, who was stabbed by a relative of a patient while on duty.

The health minister said that the accused had been arrested and the state government had called on Doctors to call offf their token protests.

“Vignesh who was involved on the incident was caught by Hospital security and produced by police and he has been booked under section 7. Today I called many hospitals and inquired about the Medical services. In few places as token of protest Doctors staged protest but there is no affect to Medical and health services. On behalf of Department we thank all government doctors and nurses Union representatives,” the health minister said.

“We had discussion with Doctors Unions and association yesterday. We shared our disappointment each other over the incident. They also satisfied with government measures. In that way all Union have cooperated well and there is no big disturbances to Health and Medical facilities in Tamil Nadu,” he added.

On Thursday, Doctors staged protests in Cuddalore District showing solidarity to Doctor Balaji who was stabbed by patient attender. Doctors also staged protests at Kalaignar Centenary Super speciality hospital condemning the incident and seeking security and safety of doctors.

Dr Balaji Jagannath, an oncologist was “stabbed at least seven times” by accused Vigneswaran in Kalaignar Centenary hospital in Chennai, officials said yesterday.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday called Dr Balaji and enquired about his health and treatment status while assuring him of all the support from the state government.

(WITH ANI INPUTS)

ALSO READ: Bomb Threat At Mumbai Airport: Caller Identifies Himself As ‘Mohammad from Azerbaijan’