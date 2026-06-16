Doctor’s Prescription Now Needed to Buy Cough Syrups; Here’s Everything About New Drug Rules

The Central Government has introduced a big change to the country’s drug rules by making it compulsory for people to show a doctor’s prescription before buying cough syrups and other medicinal syrups from medical shops. These new rules have come in after safety concerns were raised about syrup items that might be contaminated and it is intended to reinforce the regulation of commonly used liquid medicines. The government has made changes to the Drug Rules, 1945 to make the rules more stricter.

Why Doctor’s Prescription Now Needed to Buy Cough Syrups?



The decision to buy cough syrups and other medicinal syrups by showing doctor’s prescription came a few months after contaminated cough syrups were reportedly connected to the death of several children in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. Those incidents brought up serious concerns about how safe commonly used liquid medicines really are and they also made it clear that stricter quality checks are needed.

After this, there were more and more calls for harsher rules and stronger supervision over how medicinal syrups are made and then marketed.

Under the new amendment of the government notification that was issued on June 9, 2026, the word ‘Syrups” has been removed from the list of medicines covered under Schedule K of the Drug rules.

One of the main reasons why cough syrups and other medicinal syrups now can not be sold over the medical shops. Instead, patients will now need a doctor’s prescription which brings them under stricter government regulation.

Will You Need a Doctor’s Prescription to Buy Cough Syrup Now?

Under the new rules, people will no longer be able to buy cough syrups and other medicinal syrups straight from medical shops, especially without a doctor’s prescription.

Customers will now have to show a valid prescription from a registered medical practitioner before purchasing these medicines.

The change is likely to affect the way many people routinely get cough and other liquid medications.

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