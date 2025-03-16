Does PM Modi Fear Death? His Thought-Provoking Answer Will Surprise You!

PM Modi shares insights on leadership, loneliness, and life in a podcast with Lex Fridman, saying he never feels alone, isn't afraid of mistakes, and urges people to live with purpose.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s much-anticipated conversation with US podcaster and AI researcher Lex Fridman has been released, offering deep insights into his leadership, philosophy, and personal reflections. The three-hour podcast covered topics ranging from his relentless work ethic to his views on loneliness, making mistakes, and even his perspective on death.

On Leadership and Tireless Efforts

Addressing the question of whether he ever feels tired, PM Modi highlighted that true leadership is rooted in responsibility. He credited the hardworking people of India, including farmers, women, and laborers, for inspiring him to continue his efforts without exhaustion. “The trust people place in me keeps me going,” he remarked, underlining his unwavering commitment to serving the nation.

On Loneliness: ‘I Am Never Alone’

When asked if he ever feels lonely, the Prime Minister firmly dismissed the notion. He shared his belief in the “1+1 theory,” explaining, “One is Modi, and the other is the divine. I am never truly alone because God is always with me.” Further reinforcing his faith, he stated, ‘Jan Seva Hi Prabhu Seva’ (Serving people is serving God), emphasizing that the support of 140 crore Indians strengthens him.

On Making Mistakes as a Leader

Acknowledging that no human is infallible, PM Modi admitted that he, too, can make mistakes. However, he assured that his intentions are always pure. “I may err, but never with the wrong intent,” he affirmed, emphasizing that his every action is driven by a sincere dedication to India’s progress.

On Death: ‘Live with Purpose’

PM Modi also addressed the question of whether he fears death. Reflecting on life’s impermanence, he urged people to focus on making life meaningful instead of fearing the inevitable. “Death is certain, but what matters is how we live,” he remarked. He encouraged people to invest their energy in learning, contributing, and making a positive impact on the world rather than worrying about the unknown.

