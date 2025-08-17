LIVE TV
Home > India > ‘Doing Cheaper Politics Than Opposition’: MK Stalin Hits Out At Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi

Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin accused Governor R N Ravi of doing “cheaper politics” than the opposition, alleging he spreads false claims, blocks bills, and insults Tamil identity, resulting their long-running clash over governance and ideology.

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: August 17, 2025 14:11:17 IST

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin attacked Governor R N Ravi sharply on Sunday, accusing him of practicing “cheaper politics” than even opposition parties. Addressing a government function to unveil social welfare schemes, Stalin stated that he generally discounts criticism from opposition leaders, but cannot ignore the Governor’s repeated efforts to defame the DMK-run government.

“Someone is practicing cheaper politics than the opposition.”. You know who he is Governor R N Ravi. From Raj Bhavan, he goes around spreading canards about the DMK government, insults the Dravidian identity, withholds bills, shows disrespect to Tamil Thaai Vazhthu, and even attempts to play havoc with people by making false announcements,” Stalin accused. He also reminded the people that Tamil Nadu’s success in education, social well-being and law and order has been acknowledged by countrywide data even superior to several BJP-governed states.

The CM further added that though the Governor usually speaks of women’s safety and law and order in Tamil Nadu, he dismisses crime data in BJP-governed states such as Uttar Pradesh, which ranks top in crimes against women as per data from NCRB. “The Union BJP government is implementing its cheap politics through the Governor who always acts against Tamil, Tamil Nadu and the people,” Stalin said, and went on to say that Ravi’s presence only made the Dravidian movement stronger. “Let him speak, I don’t care. His words only make our flame for language, race and ideology burn brighter.”

A Long-Running Clash Between MK Stalin and RN Ravi

The Chief Minister-Governor face-off is nothing new it has emerged as one of the landmark political clashes of Tamil Nadu in recent times.

In January 2025, Governor Ravi stormed out of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly, declining to give his traditional speech after the national anthem was postponed. Stalin attacked the decision as “childish,” accusing the Governor of failing in his constitutional responsibilities, while Raj Bhavan retorted calling the CM’s comment “arrogant.”

Earlier in October 2024, Ravi’s participation in “Hindi Month” celebrations ignited another row. Stalin accused him of pushing “Hindi imposition” and disrespecting Dravidian identity, while Ravi countered by branding DMK’s stance “separatist.”

The friction has also unfolded in legislation. The Governor postponed several bills enacted by the DMK government, one of which was to form Kalaignar University, sending them to the President rather than signing them. DMK bosses have termed this hindrance “unconstitutional” and even equivalent to contempt of court.

Most recently, Stalin and the cabinet ministers boycotted the Governor’s traditional reception at Raj Bhavan on Independence Day, a new low in the strained relationship.

Tags: m.k stalinR N RaviTamilnadu politics

