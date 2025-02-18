Home
Tuesday, February 18, 2025
Domestic Violence Act: SC Slams States, Union Territories For Not Filing Status Reports

The Supreme Court reprimanded several states and union territories for failing to file status reports on the implementation of the Domestic Violence Act.

Domestic Violence Act: SC Slams States, Union Territories For Not Filing Status Reports


The Supreme Court on Tuesday reprimanded several states and union territories for failing to file status reports on the implementation of the Domestic Violence Act, giving them an additional 4 weeks to comply, but with a cost of Rs.5,000 to be paid to the Supreme Court Mediation Centre.

A bench of Justices B.V. Nagarathna and Prasanna B. Varale took note of the petitioner’s counsel, who highlighted that numerous states and UTs had not adhered to the Court’s earlier directions to file the reports.

The bench stated, “The counsel for the respective states have sought for some more time to file status reports. Hence, 4 more weeks are granted to file status reports subject to payment of a cost of Rs 5,000 to the Supreme Court mediation centre.”

The bench specifically pointed out that Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Odisha, Telangana, West Bengal, and Assam were among the states that had not filed the reports.

Union territories such as Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, and Lakshadweep were also listed as defaulters.

Justice Nagarathna issued a stern warning, saying, “Pay the cost of Rs 5,000 and file it. If you don’t file it, next time it will double.” The matter was scheduled for further hearing on March 25.

The case stems from the Court’s December 2, 2024, order, which directed the filing of status reports on the implementation of the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, 2005. The Court had previously extended the deadline for the reports to be filed until February 14.

In a hearing last November, the Court emphasized that the petition’s primary aim was to ensure the effective implementation of the 2005 law. The Court issued notices and stressed that the responsibility for enforcing the law lay not only with the Centre but also with the respective state governments.

The petition had called for proper enforcement of the Act’s provisions, including the establishment of protection officers, service providers, and shelter homes, as mandated under the law.

Additionally, the petition urged the initiation of widespread awareness campaigns on crimes against women to ensure the law’s efficacy.

