Wednesday, May 7, 2025
Live Tv
  Donald Trump Claims US To Bring Bombing Campaign Against Houthis In Yemen To A Halt

Donald Trump Claims US To Bring Bombing Campaign Against Houthis In Yemen To A Halt

U.S. President Donald Trump says the U.S. is ready to believe the Houthis when they say they won’t attack ships anymore—but that comes after weeks of heavy air raids in Yemen, many of which have killed civilians as well as Houthi fighters.

U.S. President Donald Trump says the U.S. is ready to believe the Houthis when they say they won’t attack ships anymore


U.S. President Donald Trump says the U.S. is ready to believe the Houthis when they say they won’t attack ships anymore—but that comes after weeks of heavy air raids in Yemen, many of which have killed civilians as well as Houthi fighters.

American and UK forces have been stepping up their attacks since mid-March, with the U.S. saying it has now hit more than 1,000 targets across the country.

The strikes were ramped up after the Houthis, who support the Palestinian cause, started firing missiles at Israel and commercial ships in the Red Sea. That came soon after Israel began its war in Gaza following the October 7 attacks by Hamas.

U.S. Says It’s Self-Defense, But Civilian Toll Is Rising

The U.S. military says the ongoing bombing campaign is about protecting its ships and interests in the region. Officials claim they’ve taken out key Houthi leaders and damaged missile and drone systems.

But not all targets have been military. Local reports say a U.S. strike hit a detention center in Saada last week, killing at least 68 people, most of them African migrants. A few days earlier, a deadly attack on Ras Isa fuel port killed 80 and injured around 150 more.

Despite all this, the Trump administration insists the operation doesn’t need approval from Congress because it’s being carried out in “self-defense.”

Houthi Attacks Disrupt Shipping, Stir Up Regional Tensions

The Houthis started targeting ships in the Red Sea late last year in protest against Israel’s war in Gaza. Those attacks have caused major disruptions in the Suez Canal, a key route for global trade that usually handles around 12% of the world’s shipping.

Things got worse recently when a Houthi missile landed near Israel’s main Ben Gurion Airport. Israel responded with airstrikes—first hitting Yemen’s Hodeidah port on Monday, then bombing Sana’a airport on Tuesday.

UN Warns: Things Could Spiral Fast

The United Nations has warned that this tit-for-tat violence is pushing the region toward an even more dangerous situation.

“This is a grave escalation in an already fragile and volatile regional context,” said Hans Grundberg, the UN’s special envoy for Yemen.

The Houthis say they’re targeting Israel and its allies in protest of what’s happening in Gaza. But with civilians dying on both sides and trade routes being blocked, the violence is spreading fast.

U.S. President Donald Trump

