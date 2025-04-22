Home
Tuesday, April 22, 2025
Live Tv
  Home»
  India»
  Donald Trump Condemns Deadly Kashmir Terror Attack, Expresses Solidarity With India: Deeply Disturbing

Donald Trump Condemns Deadly Kashmir Terror Attack, Expresses Solidarity With India: Deeply Disturbing

Trump's message reiterated the United States' commitment to standing by India in its fight against terrorism


Former U.S. President Donald Trump shared a heartfelt message on Truth Social on Tuesday following the devastating terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.

The assault, which tragically claimed at least 26 lives, drew strong condemnation from Trump, who stated, “Deeply disturbing news out of Kashmir. The United States stands strong with India against Terrorism.”

Trump extended his condolences to the families of those killed and expressed hope for the swift recovery of those injured. “We pray for the souls of those lost, and for the recovery of the injured,” he added, highlighting the emotional weight of the tragedy.

Backing PM Modi and Reaffirming US-India Ties

In a show of international solidarity, Trump also extended support to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the people of India.

He wrote, “Prime Minister Modi, and the incredible people of India, have our full support and deepest sympathies,” emphasizing the close ties between the two democracies in the fight against terrorism.

Trump’s statement reaffirmed the United States’ ongoing support for India in counter-terrorism efforts. His message underlined the resilience of the US-India partnership and their mutual commitment to global security.

Details of the Pahalgam Terror Attack

The incident unfolded on Tuesday afternoon when terrorists opened fire at a meadow near Pahalgam, a popular tourist spot in Kashmir. At least 26 individuals, many of whom were tourists, were killed, marking the deadliest attack in the region since the Pulwama bombing in 2019.

According to local officials, the victims included two foreign nationals and two Kashmiri residents. Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah described the assault as “much larger than anything we’ve seen directed at civilians in recent years.”

Authorities are still verifying the final death toll and assessing the full impact of the attack. Investigations are ongoing as security forces continue to search for those responsible for the brutal act.

Trump's message reiterate

