Wednesday, April 23, 2025
  Donald Trump Dials PM Modi To Extend His Full Support To India After The Deadly Pahalgam Terror Attack

Donald Trump Dials PM Modi To Extend His Full Support To India After The Deadly Pahalgam Terror Attack

President Trump strongly condemned the terror attack and expressed full support to India. Read on to know all the details.

Trump and PM Modi


MEA India has revealed that US President Donald Trump called PM Modi to discuss Pahalgam terror attack and has extended his full support to India.

In an official tweet, MEA India said, “President Donald Trump called PM Modi and conveyed his deepest condolences at the loss of innocent lives in the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir. President Trump strongly condemned the terror attack and expressed full support to India to bring to justice the perpetrators of this heinous attack. India and the United States stand together in the fight against terror.”

U.S. President Donald Trump had also shared a heartfelt message on Truth Social on Tuesday following the devastating terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.

The assault, which tragically claimed at least 26 lives, drew strong condemnation from Trump, who stated, “Deeply disturbing news out of Kashmir. The United States stands strong with India against Terrorism.”

Trump extended his condolences to the families of those killed and expressed hope for the swift recovery of those injured. “We pray for the souls of those lost, and for the recovery of the injured,” he added, highlighting the emotional weight of the tragedy.

ALSO READ: ‘They Killed My Husband In Front of Me — Then Said, Go Tell This To Modi’’: Wife Of Karnataka Man Killed In Pahalgam Terror Attack

Filed under

Donald Trump and PM Modi Pahalgam Terror Attack

