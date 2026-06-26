Donation Theft Row: Who Is Ram Temple Trustee Dr Anil Mishra? All About the Man Amid Resignation Reports

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
azan ban India relief operation Bargarh defence news Ayodhya news Esha Deol 8th pay commission fitment factor cristiano ronaldo abhishek sharma sanju samson opening pair Bengaluru news Chetan Chaudhary india intelligence bureau AI Data Centres Citizenship Act azan ban India relief operation Bargarh defence news Ayodhya news Esha Deol 8th pay commission fitment factor cristiano ronaldo abhishek sharma sanju samson opening pair Bengaluru news Chetan Chaudhary india intelligence bureau AI Data Centres Citizenship Act azan ban India relief operation Bargarh defence news Ayodhya news Esha Deol 8th pay commission fitment factor cristiano ronaldo abhishek sharma sanju samson opening pair Bengaluru news Chetan Chaudhary india intelligence bureau AI Data Centres Citizenship Act azan ban India relief operation Bargarh defence news Ayodhya news Esha Deol 8th pay commission fitment factor cristiano ronaldo abhishek sharma sanju samson opening pair Bengaluru news Chetan Chaudhary india intelligence bureau AI Data Centres Citizenship Act
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
azan ban India relief operation Bargarh defence news Ayodhya news Esha Deol 8th pay commission fitment factor cristiano ronaldo abhishek sharma sanju samson opening pair Bengaluru news Chetan Chaudhary india intelligence bureau AI Data Centres Citizenship Act azan ban India relief operation Bargarh defence news Ayodhya news Esha Deol 8th pay commission fitment factor cristiano ronaldo abhishek sharma sanju samson opening pair Bengaluru news Chetan Chaudhary india intelligence bureau AI Data Centres Citizenship Act azan ban India relief operation Bargarh defence news Ayodhya news Esha Deol 8th pay commission fitment factor cristiano ronaldo abhishek sharma sanju samson opening pair Bengaluru news Chetan Chaudhary india intelligence bureau AI Data Centres Citizenship Act azan ban India relief operation Bargarh defence news Ayodhya news Esha Deol 8th pay commission fitment factor cristiano ronaldo abhishek sharma sanju samson opening pair Bengaluru news Chetan Chaudhary india intelligence bureau AI Data Centres Citizenship Act
LIVE TV
Home > India News > Donation Theft Row: Who Is Ram Temple Trustee Dr Anil Mishra? All About the Man Amid Resignation Reports

Donation Theft Row: Who Is Ram Temple Trustee Dr Anil Mishra? All About the Man Amid Resignation Reports

Ram Temple Donation Row: As reports of Dr Anil Mishra's resignation make headlines amid the Ram Mandir donation theft row, here's a look at the homoeopathic physician and trustee who served as the Pradhan Yajman during the historic Pran Pratishtha.

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra trust member and 'Yajman' Anil Mishra performs Pooja. (Image: ANI)
Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra trust member and 'Yajman' Anil Mishra performs Pooja. (Image: ANI)

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Fri 2026-06-26 14:41 IST

Amid the ongoing controversy surrounding the alleged embezzlement of donations to the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, general secretary Champat Rai and Trustee Anil Mishra have reportedly resigned from Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust on moral grounds, ANI reported. However, there is no officially confirmed report that Champat Rai or Anil Mishra has resigned. 
 
However, there are new reports coming from sources claiming that the trustee of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, Anil Mishra, said that neither he nor Champat Rai has resigned from the Trust. He added that the reports claiming they had submitted their resignations are false.
 

Who is Dr Anil Mishra?

Dr Mishra is widely recognised as a homoeopathic physician and a long-time participant in the Ram Temple movement. He also served as the Pradhan Yajman during the historic Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha rituals in January 2024, making him one of the key faces associated with the landmark religious event.
 

Dr Anil Mishra’s Deep Roots in Ayodhya

A resident of Ayodhya, Dr Mishra has been practising homoeopathy in the city for nearly four decades. Originally from Ambedkar Nagar district in Uttar Pradesh, he built a distinguished career in public healthcare before retiring from government service. Mishra has also served as the Registrar of the Uttar Pradesh Homoeopathic Board and worked as the District Homoeopathic Officer in Gonda.
 

Dr Anil Mishra’s Long Association with the RSS and Ram Temple Movement

He has been associated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), and he is known to have opposed the Emergency and remained actively involved in social and ideological activities linked to the organisation.
 
After earning his Bachelor of Homoeopathic Medicine and Surgery (BHMS) degree in 1981, Mishra continued both his medical practice and public service while actively participating in the Ram Temple movement.
 

Key Role in the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha

Ahead of the Ram Mandir consecration ceremony in January 2024, Dr Mishra observed several traditional religious rituals. As part of the preparations, he took a holy dip in the Saryu River, consumed panchgavya, comprising cow milk, curd, ghee, cow dung and cow urine, and observed a fast before the sacred ceremony.
 
His role as the Pradhan Yajman during the Pran Pratishtha rituals cemented his place in one of the most significant religious events in modern India’s history. Even as he steps away from the trust amid the current controversy, Dr Anil Mishra remains closely associated with both the Ram Temple movement and the historic consecration of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir.
 

Did Dr Anil Mishra Resign?

According to ANI, Dr Mishra resigned amid ongoing allegations of irregularities in the handling of cash offerings at the Ram Mandir. However, there is no confirmed report of his resignation yet, as Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has not shared any statement on his and general secretary Champat Rai’s resignation. 
You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Donation Theft Row: Who Is Ram Temple Trustee Dr Anil Mishra? All About the Man Amid Resignation Reports
Tags: Ayodhya temple donationsbreaking-newsChampat Rai resignationRam Temple donations controversyShri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra TrustUttar Pradesh embezzlement case

RELATED News

Dr. Surabhi Dhanwala on How Yoga Is Transforming Physiotherapy and Patient Recovery in India

Operation Amistad: India Sends Lifesaving Medical Supplies and Relief to Earthquake-Hit Venezuela

94-Year-Old Woman Gives Up US Citizenship To Die As An Indian

Who Are Six Martyrs Of Operation Sindoor? Government Reveals Their Names

How To Book Pet Box Service On Vande Bharat Sleeper Train

LATEST NEWS

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s Record For India in Age-Group International Cricket: Runs, Matches, Average, Strike Rate, Highest Score And More

Dil Chahta Hai Reunion: Saif Ali Khan Teams Up With Farhan Akhtar After 25 Years for New Thriller; Plot, Production Update and More

Why Denmark Plans A Nationwide Ban On Loudspeaker Azan

India Makes Record with Seven Schools Shortlisted for World’s Best School Prizes 2026, Check Full List of Indian Schools

Why MacBook Air M5 Is Getting More Expensive

Explained: What Is the 60-Day Strait of Hormuz Traffic Plan

PGCIL Admit Card 2026 Released: Check Exam Date, Pattern and Important Guidelines

The India Story Teaser Review: Plot, Release Date, Cast and Why This Social Drama Is Making Headlines

Odisha Son Forced To Carry Father's Body On Bicycle

Germany Scripts Unwanted Record In FIFA World Cup 2026, Joins Argentina In Embarrassing List After Shock 2-1 Loss To Ecuador

Donation Theft Row: Who Is Ram Temple Trustee Dr Anil Mishra? All About the Man Amid Resignation Reports

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Donation Theft Row: Who Is Ram Temple Trustee Dr Anil Mishra? All About the Man Amid Resignation Reports

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Donation Theft Row: Who Is Ram Temple Trustee Dr Anil Mishra? All About the Man Amid Resignation Reports
Donation Theft Row: Who Is Ram Temple Trustee Dr Anil Mishra? All About the Man Amid Resignation Reports
Donation Theft Row: Who Is Ram Temple Trustee Dr Anil Mishra? All About the Man Amid Resignation Reports
Donation Theft Row: Who Is Ram Temple Trustee Dr Anil Mishra? All About the Man Amid Resignation Reports

QUICK LINKS