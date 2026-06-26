Donation Theft Row: Who Is Ram Temple Trustee Dr Anil Mishra? All About the Man Amid Resignation Reports

Amid the ongoing controversy surrounding the alleged embezzlement of donations to the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, general secretary Champat Rai and Trustee Anil Mishra have reportedly resigned from Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust on moral grounds, ANI reported. However, there is no officially confirmed report that Champat Rai or Anil Mishra has resigned.

However, there are new reports coming from sources claiming that the trustee of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, Anil Mishra, said that neither he nor Champat Rai has resigned from the Trust. He added that the reports claiming they had submitted their resignations are false.

Who is Dr Anil Mishra?

Dr Mishra is widely recognised as a homoeopathic physician and a long-time participant in the Ram Temple movement. He also served as the Pradhan Yajman during the historic Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha rituals in January 2024, making him one of the key faces associated with the landmark religious event.

Dr Anil Mishra’s Deep Roots in Ayodhya

A resident of Ayodhya, Dr Mishra has been practising homoeopathy in the city for nearly four decades. Originally from Ambedkar Nagar district in Uttar Pradesh, he built a distinguished career in public healthcare before retiring from government service. Mishra has also served as the Registrar of the Uttar Pradesh Homoeopathic Board and worked as the District Homoeopathic Officer in Gonda.

Dr Anil Mishra’s Long Association with the RSS and Ram Temple Movement

He has been associated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), and he is known to have opposed the Emergency and remained actively involved in social and ideological activities linked to the organisation.

After earning his Bachelor of Homoeopathic Medicine and Surgery (BHMS) degree in 1981, Mishra continued both his medical practice and public service while actively participating in the Ram Temple movement.

Key Role in the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha

Ahead of the Ram Mandir consecration ceremony in January 2024, Dr Mishra observed several traditional religious rituals. As part of the preparations, he took a holy dip in the Saryu River, consumed panchgavya, comprising cow milk, curd, ghee, cow dung and cow urine, and observed a fast before the sacred ceremony.

His role as the Pradhan Yajman during the Pran Pratishtha rituals cemented his place in one of the most significant religious events in modern India’s history. Even as he steps away from the trust amid the current controversy, Dr Anil Mishra remains closely associated with both the Ram Temple movement and the historic consecration of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir.

Did Dr Anil Mishra Resign?