Wednesday, February 19, 2025
“Don’t Be Under Impression That Case Will Be Adjourned If You Name Senior Advocate”: Supreme Court

The Supreme Court issued a stern reprimand to a lawyer who requested an adjournment in a commercial dispute, solely on the grounds that a senior advocate would argue the case upon their return from abroad.

"Don't Be Under Impression That Case Will Be Adjourned If You Name Senior Advocate": Supreme Court


The Supreme Court on Wednesday issued a stern reprimand to a lawyer who requested an adjournment in a commercial dispute, solely on the grounds that a senior advocate would argue the case upon their return from abroad.

A bench comprising Justices Abhay S. Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan expressed strong disapproval of this request, emphasizing that the mere mention of a senior counsel’s involvement does not constitute valid grounds for delaying judicial proceedings.

The court stated, “Are you under an impression that we will adjourn a matter if you take the name of a senior counsel? This tendency of the lawyers at the bar must stop. We are not going to adjourn matters just because you take the name of any senior counsel.”

Despite its clear objection, the court ultimately allowed the adjournment when the case was revisited later in the proceedings.

However, the Bench made it explicitly clear that such practices should not create a precedent, as they undermine judicial efficiency and procedural integrity.

This development follows a prior instance in January, in which the Supreme Court censured a lawyer for addressing the Bench from inside a car, reinforcing the expectation of decorum and professionalism in legal proceedings.

The court’s firm stance reflects its growing concern over procedural laxity among legal practitioners. It underscores the judiciary’s commitment to ensuring that adjournments are granted based on substantive reasons rather than convenience or the availability of specific senior advocates.

