“Don’t Come Here”: Punjab Man’s Tearful Warning Against ‘Donkey’ Route From Mexico; Watch Video

A video purportedly showing a Punjabi Sikh youth crying and pleading with others not to travel abroad through the illegal “donkey route” has gone viral on social media. The clip has once again highlighted the severe dangers faced by Indians attempting to reach the United States through irregular migration networks.

In the video, the young man is seen lying on a bed inside a room. With folded hands, he claims to be trapped in Mexico and warns others against trusting unscrupulous agents who promise safe passage through illegal channels. The youth alleges that he attempted to escape from the trafficking network but was violently assaulted as a result, suffering injuries so severe that he is now unable to walk properly. Although his identity and the exact authenticity of the footage remain unverified, the distress displayed in his plea has sparked widespread concern.

What Is the “Donkey Route”?

The “donkey route”—also known as the “dunki route” refers to a series of irregular migration paths in which individuals travel through multiple transit countries and dangerous border crossings with the ultimate goal of entering the United States. These journeys typically involve traversing several Latin American nations before attempting to breach the US border from Mexico. Human traffickers and illegal intermediaries orchestrate different legs of the journey, often demanding exorbitant fees running into tens of lakhs of rupees. Despite agents promising a smooth and organized transit, migrants frequently face extreme physical violence, extortion, financial ruin, forced detention by criminal cartels, and life-threatening conditions during dangerous jungle crossings.

Trapped in Mexico: Real-World Consequences

This viral video is not an isolated incident; it mirrors a growing pattern of tragic migration stories emerging from Punjab. In February 2025, a 20-year-old youth from Mohali was reported stranded in Mexico while attempting to enter the US via the donkey route. In another tragic instance, 33-year-old Gurpreet Singh from Amritsar lost his life in Guatemala while attempting the same treacherous journey.

A Dangerous Shortcut With Fatal Risks

For many families, the decision to take the donkey route begins with the hopeful dream of building a better life abroad. However, documented cases consistently show that the reality often involves total financial devastation, severe exploitation, physical trauma, and eventual deportation or death. Whether or not the specific claims in the viral video are fully corroborated, the young man’s desperate message serves as a stark warning to others: attempting illegal shortcuts to reach a foreign country carries life-altering risks that far outweigh the hollow promises made by human traffickers.

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