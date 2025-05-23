Don’t Fall In BJP’s Trap, Put Facts With Confidence, Says Rahul Gandhi: Congress Will Not Back Down From Caste Census

The source also said that Rahul Gandhi, during the workshop, said that the party has carried out a very detailed caste census in Telangana and thus they have the detail of how many people are associated with delivery partner companies.

Congress on Friday organised the workshop for party spokespersons and media panellists from across the country here, and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi addressed them, asserting that not to fall in trap of the BJP and present the facts on debates with confidence with aggression instead of going defensive, sources said.

Rahul Gandhi also said that no matter how much criticism there is, Congress will not back down from its stand.

While interacting with about 140 spokespersons and media panellists from across the country, party sources said that Rahul Gandhi during the meeting urged to “avoid falling into the trap of BJP. Present your arguments in TV debates with confidence and in an aggressive style. Do not adopt a defensive stance under any circumstances”.

The source said that he said that the BJP has neither facts nor historical understanding but they (Congress) have it in abundance. “Use this strength to its fullest. They try to create pressure by speaking loudly, you should respond with facts,” the source said, quoting the Congress MP from Rae Bareli.

The source said that Rahul Gandhi also said that the Congress spokespersons often encounter superficial and less informed people.

“Rahul Gandhi said that there is no need to stoop to their level,” he said, adding, “Present your point firmly and with dignity. If baseless things are said, then reject them in the same way and give direction to the discussion,” the source said

The Gandhi scion, according to the source, also said that most media groups, anchors and panellists are BJP supporters, and on top of that, BJP spokespersons dominate.

“Rahul Gandhi emphasised that you all are strongly presenting the party’s point of view even in these difficult circumstances – you deserve praise for this,” the source said.

On the issue of caste census, the source said that Rahul Gandhi, who is also the former party chief, clarified that no matter how much criticism there is, Congress will not back down from its stand.

“Rahul Gandhi said that not only this, the announcement made by the BJP is the result of our pressure – we will get the credit for it,” the source added.

Rahul Gandhi then posed for photographs with each spokesperson individually, thereby establishing his personal connect and encouraging the team.

Meanwhile, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also issued a video statement for the party spokespersons and media panellists and said that this workshop is not just a program, it is a continuation of “our thoughts and struggle”.

Kharge, in his address, said that today, when the country is talking about caste census, it is the responsibility of the Congress to give direction to this discussion, take it from slogan to policy, and make ‘Jitna Aabadi Utna Haq’ not just a slogan but a national resolution.

Kharge said, “We all know that the issue of caste census is not new. The Congress has constantly raised it, in our manifestos, in Parliament, on the streets, and on every platform where social justice should be talked about. I myself had written a letter to the Prime Minister in April 2023, reiterating the demand that caste census should be started immediately. In that letter, I had clearly said that until we have the correct data, no government can claim that it is providing justice to everyone.”

“Today we have to ask, what is the participation of OBC, Dalit and tribal communities in the power structures of the country? Are they represented in proportion to their population in the media, bureaucracy, judiciary, corporate sector and higher education institutions? If not, what is the reason for this? And what is the solution?” Kharge, who is also the Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, said.

He pointed out that the solution is to bring out the truth, make the data public, and then rebuild policies. “This is why we consider caste census not just a statistical exercise but a moral obligation of Indian democracy,” the Congress president said.

Kharge also highlighted that we also have to clearly demand that Article 15 (5) of the Constitution be implemented immediately, so that OBC, Dalit and tribal students get reservation in private educational institutions.

“Today, when a large part of education is concentrated in the private sector, denying these communities access is a form of exploitation. Congress believes that no society can be equal without equal opportunity in education,” he said.

“We must also ensure that the 50 per cent reservation limit is now reconsidered in the light of new data. When social realities have changed and data presents a new picture, our policies must also change accordingly. The current limit of reservation should be seen with a balance of both data and justice, so that OBC, Dalit and tribal communities can get their real rights,” the Congress leader said.

He also lauded the caste census conducted in Telangana, which presented a model in which society, experts and the government all participated.

“We want the central government to also adopt a similar public-oriented and transparent model. We are ready to cooperate in this process,” he said.

Urging the party spokespersons to put facts on the caste census, he said, “All of you are the spokespersons of our party, the voice of our thoughts. Today, when the country is becoming aware of the caste census, it is our responsibility to take this topic to the public with facts, with sensitivity, and without fear.

“This is not only a fight for social justice but also a fight to protect the soul of the Constitution. I appeal to you not to consider this campaign just an election issue, it is our ideological commitment. Today’s dialogue is proof of our unity in this direction,” Kharge added.