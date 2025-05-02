At a time when India is grieving the loss of 26 lives in a brutal terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam, a new video released by separatist leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun has stirred anger and disbelief.

A new video released by separatist leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun urging sikh troops to defy India in war has stirred anger and disbelief.

At a time when India is grieving the loss of 26 lives in a brutal terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam, a new video released by separatist leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun has stirred anger and disbelief. The controversial figure, who heads the banned organisation Sikhs for Justice, has now appealed to Sikh soldiers not to fight for India — should tensions with Pakistan turn into a war.

In the video, which surfaced just days after the April 22 terror attack, Pannun called Pakistan a “friendly” country for Sikhs and even suggested it was an ally of the Khalistan movement.

“Don’t fight for India if war breaks out”

Pannun’s message came as a direct appeal to Sikh troops in the Indian Army. With rising tensions between India and Pakistan following the deadly attack in Pahalgam’s Baisaran Valley, his timing has raised serious questions about his intentions — and the impact of his words during such a sensitive moment.

Fukra panti alert ⚠️ 😂😂 Advertisement · Scroll to continue Guru Patwant Pannu, who makes a living by begging and supports his children through begging, is now threatening India, saying he will not allow it to invade Pakistan through Punjab. pic.twitter.com/0wXRBrVOVB — Punjab Ki Baat (@punjabkibaat) April 28, 2025

In the video, Pannun said that if India launches a strike on Pakistan, it would be the “final war” for the country and for Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He didn’t stop there. In a bizarre and provocative remark, he claimed, “Punjabis on the Indian side would serve langar to the Pakistani army,” implying that they would welcome, not resist, Pakistani soldiers.

He also told Sikh soldiers that Pakistan is “not their enemy”, and said that once Punjab is “liberated,” it would sit peacefully beside Pakistan as part of Khalistan — a reference to the separatist state he and his supporters seek.

Widely criticised, dangerously misleading

Experts and military officials have slammed Pannun’s statements, calling them misleading, inflammatory, and intended to create rifts within the Indian armed forces.

Most observers believe that his claims about Sikh and Punjabi loyalty are entirely baseless. For many, this video feels like a desperate and dangerous attempt to take advantage of national tragedy to further a separatist cause.

The Indian Army, which is known for its diversity and unity, includes thousands of Sikh soldiers who have served with distinction for generations. Pannun’s remarks appear designed to fracture that unity — something that has drawn widespread condemnation.

India still grieving after the Pahalgam attack

Pannun’s video comes at a time when the country is still reeling from the horrific terrorist strike in Pahalgam on April 22, where 26 people — including one Nepali national — lost their lives. The attack, which took place in the picturesque Baisaran Valley, targeted tourists and locals alike, leaving behind chaos and bloodshed.

A Pakistan-based terror group called The Resistance Front initially claimed responsibility for the killings, intensifying tensions between the two nations once again. India has since blamed Pakistan for sheltering and encouraging such groups, a charge Pakistan denies.

PM Modi gives armed forces full freedom to respond

In the days since the attack, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that Indian armed forces have been given full freedom to decide “the timing and method” of any response. According to reports, Pakistan is already growing nervous about the possibility of military retaliation.

Some Pakistani ministers have even hinted publicly that they expect action from India soon. As a result, the Pakistani stock market has taken a noticeable hit, with investor confidence dipping amid speculation of conflict.

Pannun accuses Indian government of staging massacre

Perhaps the most shocking part of Pannun’s video is his claim that the Indian government itself orchestrated the Pahalgam massacre — a charge that has no evidence and has been strongly denied by Indian officials.

His statement has been widely dismissed as a baseless conspiracy theory. Analysts say this is part of a larger strategy of misinformation and confusion being spread by banned separatist groups, especially when the country is emotionally vulnerable.

A nation on edge, and a message that crossed the line

Pannun’s comments come at a moment when India is both grieving and on alert. Families are still burying their loved ones lost in Pahalgam. Tensions with Pakistan are at a boiling point. And the country’s security forces are preparing for whatever comes next.

In this context, a message telling soldiers not to serve — and instead to “serve langar” to enemy troops — doesn’t just feel offensive. It feels like betrayal.

While authorities are already cracking down on separatist messaging, voices like Pannun’s continue to echo online, testing the limits of free speech and national security.

And as India prepares for its next move, one thing is clear: this is a time for unity, not division. And for many, Pannun’s video crossed a line that can’t be ignored.