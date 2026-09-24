‘Don’t Give Importance to Social Media Posts’: Supreme Court Rejects Plea Against Blocking Content Against Judiciary, Govt

The Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking directions to social media platforms to remove or block posts and other online content allegedly promoting ‘anti-government’ and ‘anti-judiciary’ sentiments.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana told the petitioner to pursue alternative remedies before the appropriate authorities.

During the hearing, the CJI remarked, “Don’t give so much importance to social media posts.”

The PIL, filed by Ahmedabad-based social worker Hitendra Kumar Parsottambhai Gadhiya, sought action against social media platforms including Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, YouTube and X (formerly Twitter) over what it described as unlawful, provocative and misleading digital content.

The plea raised concerns over posts, memes and statements allegedly capable of promoting communal disharmony, undermining judicial independence and threatening national integrity. The petition also alleged that social media intermediaries had failed to take appropriate action under the Information Technology Act and the rules framed under it.

The plea had sought broad directions to the Centre and the platforms to identify, prevent, remove and block such content. However, the bench declined to issue the directions and also refused to tag the plea with another pending matter concerning social media content.