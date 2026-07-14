‘Don’t Let My Son Become Just Another Case File’: Why Ketan Agarwal’s Mother Reached Out To PM Modi

Almost a month has passed since Ketan Agarwal was supposedly killed near the Lohagad Fort of Pune. The distraught mother of Ketan Agarwal has reached out to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and requested him to take personal interest in the matter so that her son’s case does not become a victim of delay. In her emotional plea to the Prime Minister, Rakhi Agarwal has shared how their life has been devastated because of the loss of her son and how these memories have only served to increase her agony.

Recalling the emptiness left behind by her son, Rakhi wrote, “My son was brutally murdered, and with him, meri poori duniya chali gayi (My whole world is gone). Every corner of our home reminds me of him. His room, his clothes, his photographs, and the silence that has replaced his laughter remind me every day that he will never come back.”

Pune | Ketan Agarwal’s mother, Rakhi Agarwal, writes an email letter to PM Modi urging for justice for her son pic.twitter.com/QwhGB5abVn — ANI (@ANI) July 14, 2026

Ketan Agarwal family’s grief deepened after grandfather died 20 days later

The grieving mother revealed that the family suffered another tragedy soon after Ketan Agarwal’s death. She said her father-in-law died less than three weeks later because he could not cope with the shock of losing his grandson. “Our family suffered another heartbreaking loss when my father-in-law passed away just 20 days after Ketan’s death. He loved Ketan dearly and could not bear the grief of losing his grandson. Within days, our family lost two generations,” she wrote.

Appealing directly to the Prime Minister, Rakhi requested that the case receive urgent attention. “With folded hands, I humbly request you to kindly ensure that my son’s case receives the attention it deserves and that justice is delivered without unnecessary delay. Please do not let Ketan become just another case file. He was someone’s son, someone’s grandson, someone’s brother, but to me, woh meri poori duniya tha (He was my whole world),” the letter said.

Ketan Agarwal’s mother vows to keep fighting until justice is delivered

Ending her letter, Rakhi promised she would continue her fight for her son. “Every night I look at his photograph and say, ‘Beta, Maa abhi bhi tere liye lad rahi hai’ (Son, your mother is still fighting for you). I only pray that one day I can tell him, ‘Beta tujhe insaaf mil gaya’ (Son… you have received justice). I sincerely hope you will hear the voice of a grieving mother,” she wrote.

Her appeal comes days after Ketan Agarwal’s father, Vishal Agarwal, also sought the intervention of the country’s highest constitutional authority. On July 10, he wrote to President Droupadi Murmu through an email addressed to her secretary, requesting that the investigation be fast-tracked and the case be heard in a fast-track court. “I am writing this email with a heart full of pain and hope. I am not writing as a businessman or someone with influence. I am just a father seeking justice for my son,” he said.

Ketan Agarwal murder case investigation continues as family seeks fast-track trial

Vishal Agarwal also spoke about losing his father shortly after Ketan Agarwal’s death. “Within just 20 days of losing Ketan, I also lost my own father. He loved his grandson more than anything. He could not bear the shock and grief of Ketan’s death. In just 20 days, I lost both my son and my father. Our family has been shattered,” he wrote, while urging authorities to ensure the accused receive the strictest punishment under the law.

Ketan Agarwal was allegedly murdered on June 18 at Lohagad Fort near Pune. Police have accused his fiancée, Siya, and her friend and suspected lover, Chetan Babulal Chaudhary, of the killing.

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