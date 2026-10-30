‘Don’t Push Us To Take A Harsh Stand’: Supreme Court Rejects Total Firecracker Ban, Suggests Virat Kohli-Led Diwali Awareness Campaign

The Supreme Court has refused to impose a complete ban on firecrackers ahead of Diwali but warned authorities that continued failure to enforce existing restrictions could force it to take a stricter stand. The Bench of Justices MM Sundresh and PB Varale stressed that repeated court orders would become a “mockery” if officials failed to ensure compliance on the ground. The court also called for public awareness campaigns on television and in newspapers to encourage people to celebrate Diwali without firecrackers, suggesting that popular personalities, including cricketer Virat Kohli, could be roped in to spread the message.

“We also understand the sentiment of the public. Somebody wants to celebrate… Therefore, we are not inclined to impose a complete ban because, again, it will have a spiralling effect. But having said that, please don’t push us to take a harsh stand on it,” Justice Sundresh remarked.

Supreme Court suggests Virat Kohli’s involvement in Diwali awareness campaign

The Bench suggested that authorities use the influence of celebrated personalities to encourage people to celebrate the festival of lights without firecrackers.

“You can take help from celebrated cricketers like Virat Kohli or somebody. You can request him to make a segment that let us make this Diwali as one that is enjoyable. Let us enjoy the spirit of the festival of light,” the court said.

It also stressed the need to educate children about celebrating festivals responsibly. “Probably it’s time for us to give some directions to educate children on how to celebrate the festival actually,” the Bench remarked.

Supreme Court questions lack of enforcement data after 2025 relaxation

The court was hearing a case filed in 2015 concerning restrictions on firecrackers in Delhi and other northern states affected by air pollution between October and January. Due to persistent poor air quality in Delhi, the Supreme Court had earlier imposed a ban on firecrackers.

However, in 2025, it allowed the sale and bursting of green firecrackers in Delhi-NCR for a limited period during Diwali. The relaxation was permitted on a test-case basis and was subject to enforcement and monitoring safeguards.

During Thursday’s hearing, the Bench questioned what authorities had actually done to implement the restrictions during the relaxation period. It noted that no enforcement data had been placed before it.

The amicus curiae told the court that authorities had failed to submit a comprehensive report on the implementation of its October 15, 2025 order. She also questioned why officials were seeking another relaxation without first assessing the previous exercise.

“Now, with no report filed by them for one year, again on the eve of the next festival, they are here again seeking equities and equitable orders from your lordships,” she submitted.

Supreme Court hears concerns over banned chemicals and firecracker pollution

Senior Advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan, appearing for the petitioners, argued that court restrictions had repeatedly been violated despite contempt proceedings. Referring to a CBI report, he alleged that manufacturers had procured large stocks of barium despite seven successive prohibitions.

“Orders after orders have been passed by this Court. Every single order has been violated and breached. Contempt petitions have been filed… They got stocks of barium despite seven bans being imposed by this Court,” he submitted.

He also argued that pollution from firecrackers continued well beyond the period of bursting, with harmful PM2.5 particles remaining suspended in the air for months. He raised concerns about alleged child labour in the firecracker industry and the use of toxic substances.

Senior Advocate J Sai Deepak, appearing for some firecracker manufacturers, opposed a complete ban, arguing that prohibition had encouraged black-market sales, Chinese products and unlicensed goods.

“A complete ban does not work. It has resulted in proliferation of black market, Chinese products, unlicensed goods. Therefore, regulation has worked better than a complete ban. It’s not lungs vs firecrackers,” he submitted.

Deepak suggested stricter regulation instead, including making licence and manufacturing-site details public, checking QR codes and cancelling licences of those found violating the rules.

Supreme Court asks governments to tighten monitoring and take action

The Bench questioned Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati, representing the Union and Delhi governments, about the steps taken to enforce its October 2025 order.

Bhati submitted that pollution had increased during the period when the relaxation was allowed. She said the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) had submitted air quality index (AQI) data, but enforcement-related information had not been placed before the court. “We have pulled up our socks on all of these areas. We have to file an affidavit,” Bhati said.

The Supreme Court stressed that passing repeated orders would serve little purpose without proper implementation. “There is no point in passing orders unless you really give effect to them on the ground. It becomes a mere mockery then… It is not an adversarial matter. It concerns everyone. Every living being….,” the Bench said.

The court also asked authorities to direct their officers to remain vigilant on days when firecracker use is permitted and take action against violations. “You really have to call all your officers. Please concentrate on these days. Your officers have to see what is happening on the ground… if you issue challans, cancel licences and then file some cases, things would automatically come down,” the Bench remarked.

It made clear that while it was not currently inclined to impose a complete ban, continued failure to enforce restrictions could leave it with little choice but to adopt a harsher approach.

Also Read: Purse Thrown At Judge, Security Called: What Happened Inside Bombay High Court During Eviction Hearing?