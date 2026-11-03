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Home > India News > ‘Don’t Travel By Air’: Why Supreme Court Refused Urgent Plea Against Airlines’ 700% Diwali Fare Hike?

‘Don’t Travel By Air’: Why Supreme Court Refused Urgent Plea Against Airlines’ 700% Diwali Fare Hike?

"Don't travel by air," Justice Vikram Nath told a petitioner seeking urgent Supreme Court intervention over alleged 700% Diwali airfare hikes.

'Don't Travel By Air': SC On 700% Diwali Airfare Hike (Image: X)
'Don't Travel By Air': SC On 700% Diwali Airfare Hike (Image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Tue 2026-11-03 10:37 IST

The Supreme Court had a blunt response to a plea seeking urgent intervention against soaring domestic airfares ahead of Diwali. “Don’t travel by air,” Justice Vikram Nath remarked while rejecting the petitioner’s request for an early hearing. The petitioner had claimed that airlines were charging fares up to 700 per cent higher than normal during the festive season and sought a cap on ticket prices. After the judge’s remark, the bench moved on to the “next case”, refusing to advance the hearing.

The plea, filed as a public interest litigation (PIL), challenges what it describes as arbitrary and exorbitant pricing by private airlines during festivals, holidays and emergencies. The petitioner argued that air travel is an essential service and that such steep fare increases violate Article 14 of the Constitution, which guarantees the right to equality.

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Why the Supreme Court was approached over Diwali airfares

The petitioner wanted the Supreme Court to issue directions to prevent airlines from imposing unusually high fares during peak travel periods. However, the court was not persuaded to grant an urgent hearing.

The Centre had informed the Supreme Court in October that administrative approval had been given to new aviation rules under the Bharatiya Vayuyan Adhiniyam, 2024, to regulate airfares. The rules were expected to be published within two weeks. The bench had asked the government to place the rules before it ahead of the next hearing scheduled for November 16.

How the Iran conflict is pushing airline operating costs higher

Airfares have also been under pressure globally since February, when the US and Israel launched airstrikes in Iran. Tehran retaliated by attacking ships in the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial maritime route through which nearly one-fifth of the world’s energy supplies pass. The disruption pushed crude oil prices above $100 per barrel and triggered volatility in energy markets.

With the US hinting at renewed attacks on Iran following an uneasy cessation of violence, oil prices could rise further, adding to airlines’ expenses.

IndiGo CEO warns of further airfare increases as fuel costs rise

IndiGo CEO Willie Walsh said airfares could increase further because of record-high aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices. “We understand that people would prefer to have lower prices, but we have to have an eye on the financial stability of the company. We’re trying to absorb as much as we possibly can,” Walsh said.

He pointed out that fuel accounts for 32 per cent of an airline’s operating costs. Expensive airport infrastructure is adding to the burden. “Airport charges are too high. We would do much better if we had lower taxes. So lower taxes, lower airport charges. That’s the way forward,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Centre has notified new rules allowing it to intervene in airline ticket pricing in extraordinary situations and in the public interest. The Supreme Court is scheduled to take up the matter again on November 16.

Also Read: Business As Usual’: Allahabad HC Slams Deoria Cops, Orders Rs 1.25 Lakh Payout For 5-Day Illegal Detention    

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‘Don’t Travel By Air’: Why Supreme Court Refused Urgent Plea Against Airlines’ 700% Diwali Fare Hike?

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‘Don’t Travel By Air’: Why Supreme Court Refused Urgent Plea Against Airlines’ 700% Diwali Fare Hike?
‘Don’t Travel By Air’: Why Supreme Court Refused Urgent Plea Against Airlines’ 700% Diwali Fare Hike?
‘Don’t Travel By Air’: Why Supreme Court Refused Urgent Plea Against Airlines’ 700% Diwali Fare Hike?
‘Don’t Travel By Air’: Why Supreme Court Refused Urgent Plea Against Airlines’ 700% Diwali Fare Hike?
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