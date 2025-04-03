Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, April 3, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • ‘Don’t Try To Disturb’: Mamata Banerjee On Ram Navami Procession Along Side Durga Puja

‘Don’t Try To Disturb’: Mamata Banerjee On Ram Navami Procession Along Side Durga Puja

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has proposed that Ram Navami be celebrated along with Durga Puja, emphasizing the connection between Lord Ram and Goddess Durga.

‘Don’t Try To Disturb’: Mamata Banerjee On Ram Navami Procession Along Side Durga Puja


West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has proposed that Ram Navami be celebrated along with Durga Puja, emphasizing the connection between Lord Ram and Goddess Durga. She pointed out that, according to mythology, Lord Ram worshipped Durga during autumn to seek her blessings before defeating Ravana.

Her statement comes amid the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s preparations for grand Ram Navami celebrations on April 6. Addressing the media on Wednesday, Banerjee questioned, “Wasn’t that Ram Navami too, when Lord Ram worshipped Goddess Durga?”

While expressing no objection to peaceful Ram Navami processions, Banerjee issued a firm warning against any attempts to incite communal tensions. “West Bengal follows the teachings of Ramakrishna Paramahamsa and Swami Vivekananda. We respect all religions and expect celebrations to remain peaceful,” she stated.

She accused certain groups of deliberately trying to create unrest in the state under the guise of religious celebrations. “Attempts to divide people and provoke violence will not be tolerated,” she warned, adding that the administration would take strict action against any disturbances.

Banerjee also reiterated her party’s commitment to protecting minority communities, accusing both the BJP and CPI(M) of fueling communal tensions in West Bengal.

With political and religious sentiments running high ahead of Ram Navami, her remarks are expected to further intensify the debate over religious celebrations in the state.

Also Read: MK Stalin And DMK Leaders Wear Black Ribbon In Protest To Waqf Amendment Bill

Filed under

mamata banerjee ram navami

If you’ve been struggli

Traya Hair Treatment Reviews: What to Expect from the Personalized Regimen
The IIT Delhi Alumni Asso

Bridging Ancient Wisdom with Modern Challenges: Acharya Prashant at IIT Delhi, Doordarshan to Air Special...
Congress Parliamentary Pa

Sonia Slams Govt, Says Waqf (Amendment) Bill a “Brazen Assault” on the Constitution, Strategy to...
newsx

‘Don’t Try To Disturb’: Mamata Banerjee On Ram Navami Procession Along Side Durga Puja
newsx

MK Stalin And DMK Leaders Wear Black Ribbon In Protest To Waqf Amendment Bill
A new viral meme claims t

‘Tesla Logo Upside Down Looks Like..’: Why Has The Tesla Logo Gone Viral? Find Out
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Traya Hair Treatment Reviews: What to Expect from the Personalized Regimen

Traya Hair Treatment Reviews: What to Expect from the Personalized Regimen

Bridging Ancient Wisdom with Modern Challenges: Acharya Prashant at IIT Delhi, Doordarshan to Air Special Daily Program

Bridging Ancient Wisdom with Modern Challenges: Acharya Prashant at IIT Delhi, Doordarshan to Air Special...

Sonia Slams Govt, Says Waqf (Amendment) Bill a “Brazen Assault” on the Constitution, Strategy to Keep Society in State of Permanent Polarisation

Sonia Slams Govt, Says Waqf (Amendment) Bill a “Brazen Assault” on the Constitution, Strategy to...

MK Stalin And DMK Leaders Wear Black Ribbon In Protest To Waqf Amendment Bill

MK Stalin And DMK Leaders Wear Black Ribbon In Protest To Waqf Amendment Bill

‘Tesla Logo Upside Down Looks Like..’: Why Has The Tesla Logo Gone Viral? Find Out

‘Tesla Logo Upside Down Looks Like..’: Why Has The Tesla Logo Gone Viral? Find Out

Entertainment

Bollywood Actor Arshad Warsi Caught In Hilarious IPL Mix-Up After Arshad Khan Dismisses Virat Kohli

Bollywood Actor Arshad Warsi Caught In Hilarious IPL Mix-Up After Arshad Khan Dismisses Virat Kohli

BTS World Tour 2025: When Will The Band Reunite? HYBE CEO Reveals Plans

BTS World Tour 2025: When Will The Band Reunite? HYBE CEO Reveals Plans

BCCI Plans To Scrap Pataudi Trophy? Sharmila Tagore Breaks Silence On Cricket’s Big Change!

BCCI Plans To Scrap Pataudi Trophy? Sharmila Tagore Breaks Silence On Cricket’s Big Change!

Hollywood Icon Val Kilmer Dies At 65 – Remembering His Best Roles From ‘Top Gun’ To ‘Tombstone’

Hollywood Icon Val Kilmer Dies At 65 – Remembering His Best Roles From ‘Top Gun’

Is Kiran Rao’s Laapataa Ladies Plagiarized To Burqa City?

Is Kiran Rao’s Laapataa Ladies Plagiarized To Burqa City?

Lifestyle

What Is April Fools’ Day? Know All About It’s Origins And Find Some Fun Prank Ideas

What Is April Fools’ Day? Know All About It’s Origins And Find Some Fun Prank

Are April Fools’ Day Babies Actually Fools? Debunking Popular Myths

Are April Fools’ Day Babies Actually Fools? Debunking Popular Myths

H&M ‘AI Generated’ Clones To Replace Human Models, Here’s How The Internet Is Reacting

H&M ‘AI Generated’ Clones To Replace Human Models, Here’s How The Internet Is Reacting

Royalty, Legends And Lost Mysteries: What Lies Beneath The Sand Of Rajasthan?

Royalty, Legends And Lost Mysteries: What Lies Beneath The Sand Of Rajasthan?

From Folk Music To Traditional Dresses: Bet You Didn’t Know This About Goa’s Rich Culture And Heritage

From Folk Music To Traditional Dresses: Bet You Didn’t Know This About Goa’s Rich Culture