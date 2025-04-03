‘Don’t Try To Disturb’: Mamata Banerjee On Ram Navami Procession Along Side Durga Puja

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has proposed that Ram Navami be celebrated along with Durga Puja, emphasizing the connection between Lord Ram and Goddess Durga.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has proposed that Ram Navami be celebrated along with Durga Puja, emphasizing the connection between Lord Ram and Goddess Durga. She pointed out that, according to mythology, Lord Ram worshipped Durga during autumn to seek her blessings before defeating Ravana.

Her statement comes amid the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s preparations for grand Ram Navami celebrations on April 6. Addressing the media on Wednesday, Banerjee questioned, “Wasn’t that Ram Navami too, when Lord Ram worshipped Goddess Durga?”

While expressing no objection to peaceful Ram Navami processions, Banerjee issued a firm warning against any attempts to incite communal tensions. “West Bengal follows the teachings of Ramakrishna Paramahamsa and Swami Vivekananda. We respect all religions and expect celebrations to remain peaceful,” she stated.

She accused certain groups of deliberately trying to create unrest in the state under the guise of religious celebrations. “Attempts to divide people and provoke violence will not be tolerated,” she warned, adding that the administration would take strict action against any disturbances.

Banerjee also reiterated her party’s commitment to protecting minority communities, accusing both the BJP and CPI(M) of fueling communal tensions in West Bengal.

With political and religious sentiments running high ahead of Ram Navami, her remarks are expected to further intensify the debate over religious celebrations in the state.

