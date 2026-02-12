LIVE TV
Home > India > ‘Don’t Want To Destroy His Political Career’: India Reacts As Old Video Of Trump’s Bizarre Remark On PM Modi Circulates Online, Says ‘Appropriate Action’ If…’

'Don't Want To Destroy His Political Career': India Reacts As Old Video Of Trump's Bizarre Remark On PM Modi Circulates Online, Says 'Appropriate Action' If…'

MEA reacts as old Trump video on PM Modi resurfaces; says ‘appropriate action’ will be taken if such a clip is verified.

MEA reacts as old Trump video on PM Modi resurfaces. (Image: ANI, file photo)
MEA reacts as old Trump video on PM Modi resurfaces. (Image: ANI, file photo)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Last updated: February 12, 2026 21:19:37 IST

‘Don’t Want To Destroy His Political Career’: India Reacts As Old Video Of Trump’s Bizarre Remark On PM Modi Circulates Online, Says ‘Appropriate Action’ If…’

An old video of US President Donald Trump making a light-hearted remark about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “political career” has resurfaced on social media, triggering fresh discussions online. 

The clip, dating back to an October 2025 White House press conference, is being widely shared on X with varied interpretations amid recent geopolitical developments and the India–US trade engagement.

In the video, Trump is heard saying, “Modi is a great man. He loves Trump. I don’t know if the word love I don’t want you to take that any different. I don’t want to destroy his political career.” The comment, originally made in jest, is now being circulated by some users as a serious remark or implied threat.

MEA Responds: ‘Appropriate Action’ If Such a Video Exists

The resurfaced clip found its way into the Ministry of External Affairs’ weekly media briefing on Thursday. When asked about the video, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said he had not personally seen it but assured that the ministry would respond if necessary.



“I haven’t seen it, but if there is a video of this sort, we will take an appropriate action,” Jaiswal said.

The cautious response from the MEA comes as the clip trends online, especially in the backdrop of last week’s India–US trade deal and renewed focus on bilateral ties.

What Trump Said During the 2025 Presser

The remark was made during a White House press conference on October 15, 2025, when Trump spoke about his relationship with PM Modi and India’s purchase of Russian oil at the time.

Trump had claimed then that PM Modi had assured him India would reconsider buying oil from Russia.

“He’s a friend of mine. We have a great relationship… I was not happy that India was buying oil. And he assured me today that they will not be buying oil from Russia. That’s a big step,” Trump had said.

During the same interaction, Trump quoted Sergio Gor, the then US ambassador-designate to India, joking about Modi’s fondness for Trump, leading to the now-viral “political career” comment.

India–US Ties Were Under Strain Then

At the time of the statement in 2025, India–US relations had witnessed friction. Washington had imposed punitive tariffs on certain Indian imports in response to New Delhi’s continued energy trade with Russia despite Western sanctions.

The comment was made in this diplomatic context but in a conversational, informal tone during the press interaction.

Clip Now Being Shared With Different Claims

The video is now being circulated with claims suggesting Trump was issuing a warning or threat to PM Modi. However, the full footage from the press conference indicates that the statement was delivered jokingly and in a lighter vein.

Nevertheless, the viral circulation prompted journalists to seek clarification from the MEA during the weekly briefing, leading to the official response.

Why the Video Is Trending Now

The timing of the clip’s resurgence is notable, coming shortly after renewed India–US engagement and trade discussions. Social media users have linked the video to current diplomatic developments, fueling speculation and debate.

While the MEA has not commented on the intent behind the viral posts, it has made clear that it will examine the matter if required.

First published on: Feb 12, 2026 9:18 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.

‘Don’t Want To Destroy His Political Career’: India Reacts As Old Video Of Trump’s Bizarre Remark On PM Modi Circulates Online, Says ‘Appropriate Action’ If…’

QUICK LINKS