Double Murder in Lucknow: Railway Employee Rohit And ITI Student Manoj Found With Throats Slit On Road

A brutal double murder in the Kakori area has sent shockwaves across the city. Manoj, an ITI student, and Rohit Lodhi, a railway employee, were found dead on the roadside with their throats slit.
ITI छात्र मनोज और रेलवे कर्मी रोहित की लाश सड़क पर मिली। दोनों के धारदार हथियार से गले काटे गए हैं.
Police arrived at the scene after locals discovered the bodies. Initial investigations suggest the crime was committed using a sharp weapon, but the motive remains unclear. Authorities are examining CCTV footage and questioning suspects to uncover the reason behind the killings.
#लखनऊ काकोरी में डबल मर्डर, गला रेतकर की गई थी दोनों युवकों की हत्या।
मनोज और रोहित दोनों की बेरहमी से की गई हत्या।
रेलवे में नौकरी करता था रोहित लोधी। मनोज आईटीआई का छात्र था।
A case has been registered, and police teams are working to nab the culprits.