Dowry Harassment In UP: Woman Ends Life After Husband Gives Triple Talaq On Phone Call

In a shocking incident from Uttar Pradesh’s Gorakhpur district, a 22-year-old woman died by suicide after allegedly receiving a phone call from her husband who pronounced triple talaq and verbally abused her.

The woman, identified as Saniya, had been facing continuous dowry-related harassment, police officials confirmed.

The incident occurred on Monday evening, days after Saniya had returned to her maternal home from Maharashtra, where she was living with her husband Salauddin. Following her death, police suspended a sub-inspector for negligence and ordered a departmental inquiry.

According to the complaint filed by Saniya’s mother, Asiya, her daughter was subjected to regular physical and emotional abuse by her in-laws over dowry demands. Asiya had previously approached Chauri Chaura police station, but Sub-Inspector Jay Prakash Singh allegedly refused to register her complaint. A probe confirmed the inaction, prompting SSP Gaurav Grover to suspend the officer and initiate disciplinary proceedings.

FIR registered

An FIR has now been registered against eight persons, including Salauddin- a resident of Rasayani in Maharashtra-and his family members: mother Saira, sisters-in-law Aasiya, Khushboo, and Rozi, and brothers-in-law Zia-ul-Auddin and Balauddin.

The FIR states that Salauddin called Saniya on Monday and gave her triple talaq over the phone. Following the call, a distressed Saniya locked herself in her room and later died by suicide. She had been using her younger sister’s phone to stay in touch with Salauddin and was reportedly under severe mental stress.

Saniya and Salauddin were married on August 7, 2023. Her family claimed that dowry was paid as per the groom’s demands, but the abuse continued unabated. At one point, Salauddin arranged a separate accommodation for Saniya but later abandoned her, forcing her to return to her parental home on April 26.

Senior police officials have assured that a thorough investigation is underway. “We are treating this matter with utmost seriousness. Appropriate legal action will be taken against all those found guilty,” said Additional SP North Jitendra Kumar Srivastava.

This case brings to light the ongoing challenges surrounding dowry harassment and the misuse of triple talaq, despite legal provisions criminalizing the practice.

