DPS Dwarka Hires Bouncers To Teach Lesson To Parents Protesting Against Fee Hike

Thursday, May 15, 2025
Tensions escalated outside Delhi Public School (DPS) Dwarka on Wednesday as parents of 34 students, whose names were recently struck off the rolls, alleged that they were blocked from entering the campus by bouncers deployed at the school gates.

Tensions escalated outside Delhi Public School (DPS) Dwarka on Wednesday as parents of 34 students, whose names were recently struck off the rolls, alleged that they were blocked from entering the campus by bouncers deployed at the school gates.

“My son was denied entry yesterday after being expelled. Today, I saw bouncers stationed to stop us,” said Praveen Menon, one of the affected parents. Another parent, Vinay Rajput, confirmed that both his children had been removed from the school register.

The school principal remained unavailable for comment.

Parents claim the expulsions are linked to a steep and allegedly unauthorized fee hike. According to them, the school increased its annual fee to ₹1.95 lakh over two years, despite official sanction only being granted for a ₹93,400 limit last year. In response, they are preparing to file an updated plea in the Delhi High Court, where the issue is already under legal scrutiny.

Last month, the court slammed the school for barring students from class and confining them in the library, calling such actions “inhuman” and stating that “the school deserves to be shut down.”

Following the May 9 expulsion notices sent via email to non-paying families, political leaders have also weighed in. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal criticized the development, saying such practices were never permitted under the AAP-led administration. AAP Delhi president Saurabh Bharadwaj accused the BJP government of failing to release promised audit reports on private school fees.

The BJP has yet to respond to these allegations.

