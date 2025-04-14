Home
Monday, April 14, 2025
Dr Ambedkar’s Feminist Vision In His Own Words: 5 Quotes That Still Inspire Every Woman | Ambedkar Jayanti

As India celebrates Ambedkar Jayanti 2025, we revisit Dr B.R. Ambedkar’s powerful quotes that reflect his deep commitment to women’s rights and gender equality.

Dr Ambedkar’s Feminist Vision In His Own Words: 5 Quotes That Still Inspire Every Woman | Ambedkar Jayanti

Dr. B.R. Ambedkar


On the occasion of Ambedkar Jayanti marking the birth anniversary of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar it is important to remember not just his contributions to social justice and caste abolition, but also his visionary role in advocating for women’s rights and gender equality in India.

As the chief architect of the Indian Constitution, Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar was one of the earliest thinkers to push for intersectional feminist reforms, decades before the term became common. From ensuring maternity benefits to making a case for equal rights in marriage, divorce, and property, Ambedkar’s progressive stance laid a foundational framework for women’s empowerment.

Here are five powerful quotes by Ambedkar that highlight his commitment to the feminist movement and the upliftment of women, particularly from marginalised communities:

1. “I measure the progress of a community by the degree of progress which women have achieved.”

This quote is a clear reflection of Ambedkar’s belief that no society can call itself progressive unless it ensures equal opportunities and dignity for its women. He saw gender equality as a benchmark of true social advancement.

2. “Unity is meaningless without the accompaniment of women. Education is fruitless without educated women and agitation is incomplete without the strength of women.”

Ambedkar emphasised the active inclusion of women in all spheres of life whether in education, activism, or political movements. He understood that real change was impossible without their participation.

3. “I strongly believe in movements run by women. If they are truly taken into confidence, they may change the present picture of society which is very miserable.”

By acknowledging the transformative power of women-led movements, Ambedkar advocated for female leadership and autonomy, a progressive thought that remains relevant even today.

4. “We shall see better days soon and our progress will be greatly accelerated if male education is persuaded side by side with female education.”

Long before universal education was a national goal, Ambedkar recognised the critical role of educating girls and women to achieve holistic societal growth.

5. “The stories of women entering into public discussions with men on the most abstruse subjects of religion, philosophy and metaphysics are by no means few.”

This quote underscores Ambedkar’s respect for intellectual parity between genders, challenging patriarchal notions that excluded women from scholarly and spiritual discourse.

A Legacy Beyond His Time

Ambedkar’s feminist legacy extended into policymaking as well. His efforts led to the Maternity Benefits Act in Bombay (1929) and the drafting of the Hindu Code Bill, which proposed women’s right to divorce, adoption, and inheritance radical ideas at the time. As India’s first Law Minister, he also pushed for universal adult franchise, ensuring women had the right to vote from the very beginning of the republic.

Filed under

Ambedkar Jayanti 2025 Dr. B.R. Ambedkar

