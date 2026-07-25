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Home > India News > Dr Shirure Bail Plea Rejected: Delhi Court Calls Him ‘Active Conspirator’ in NEET-UG 2026 Paper Leak Case

Dr Shirure Bail Plea Rejected: Delhi Court Calls Him ‘Active Conspirator’ in NEET-UG 2026 Paper Leak Case

A Delhi court has denied bail to a doctor accused in the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak case, saying the investigation points to his active role in the alleged exam leak network. Probe continues.

Dr Shirure Bail Plea Rejected: Delhi Court Calls Him ‘Active Conspirator’ in NEET-UG 2026 Paper Leak Case

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Sat 2026-07-25 14:08 IST

A Delhi court has rejected the bail plea of Dr Manoj Bhagwanrao Shirure, a paediatrician from Maharashtra’s Latur, in the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak case. The court said the investigation so far suggests that he was an “active conspirator” in an organised paper leak racket.
 
Special Judge Ajay Gupta of the Rouse Avenue Court said the evidence collected by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) indicates that Shirure was part of a larger network involved in leaking examination papers for money.
 

CBI Alleges Doctor Arranged Candidates for Money

According to the court, the doctor allegedly helped identify and arrange candidates for his co-accused in return for money.
 
“It is prima facie clear from the investigation carried out by the CBI that the incriminating material collected from them till date, that the present accused is one of the active conspirators of an organised paper leak gang,” the court said.
 
The court pointed out that Shirure allegedly attempted to conceal ₹5 lakh which he got from one of the co-accused for his alleged involvement in the racket. The CBI recovered the money in the course of its probe.
 

Court Rejects Bail, Cites Ongoing Investigation

Refusing bail, the court pointed out that the investigation was at an important stage, and that releasing the accused at this time might lead him to influence the public witnesses connected to the case.
The court also referred to the larger implications of the paper leak scandal, saying that the case involved millions of students who appeared in the NEET-UG exam in the country. It further pointed out that the scandal led to losses amounting to several crores for the government as well as tarnishing of the country’s reputation.
“The abhorrent and illegal acts have also eroded the trust of the honest students in the process of this exam, who prepare for the exam with full zeal and honesty and by burning the midnight oil, to compete with their fellow candidates on the basis of their sheer skill and competence,” the court said.
 

Judicial Custody of 13 Accused Extended

In a separate ruling, the court extended the judicial custody of all 13 accused persons in this case until August 6. In the court hearing, the CBI argued against the bail application of Shirure. Neetu Singh, senior public prosecutor, informed the court that the doctor had made two other doctors meet the alleged kingpin, PV Kulkarni. It was alleged that the children of the doctors had also benefited from the leaked question paper.
 

What is NEET-UG 2026 Paper Leak Case?

This controversy has come to light due to the NEET-UG 2026 exam conducted on May 3. The National Testing Agency had cancelled the exam after there were allegations that the paper was leaked before the examination took place. Another NEET-UG exam was conducted on June 21. The CBI is continuing its investigation to uncover the full extent of the alleged paper leak conspiracy.
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Dr Shirure Bail Plea Rejected: Delhi Court Calls Him ‘Active Conspirator’ in NEET-UG 2026 Paper Leak Case
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Dr Shirure Bail Plea Rejected: Delhi Court Calls Him ‘Active Conspirator’ in NEET-UG 2026 Paper Leak Case

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Dr Shirure Bail Plea Rejected: Delhi Court Calls Him ‘Active Conspirator’ in NEET-UG 2026 Paper Leak Case

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Dr Shirure Bail Plea Rejected: Delhi Court Calls Him ‘Active Conspirator’ in NEET-UG 2026 Paper Leak Case
Dr Shirure Bail Plea Rejected: Delhi Court Calls Him ‘Active Conspirator’ in NEET-UG 2026 Paper Leak Case
Dr Shirure Bail Plea Rejected: Delhi Court Calls Him ‘Active Conspirator’ in NEET-UG 2026 Paper Leak Case
Dr Shirure Bail Plea Rejected: Delhi Court Calls Him ‘Active Conspirator’ in NEET-UG 2026 Paper Leak Case

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