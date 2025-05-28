DRDO Inaugurates Quantum Technology Research Centre in Delhi to Boost India’s Strategic Capabilities

DRDO inaugurates Quantum Technology Research Centre (QTRC) at Metcalfe House, Delhi, to accelerate indigenous development in quantum communication, sensing, and post-quantum cryptography for defence applications.

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) inaugurated the Quantum Technology Research Centre (QTRC) on Tuesday at Metcalfe House, Delhi, marking a significant leap in India’s quest for sovereign quantum capabilities in the defence sector.

The facility was unveiled by Dr Samir V Kamat, Secretary of the Department of Defence R&D and Chairman, DRDO, and is poised to play a vital role in shaping India’s future in quantum research for strategic applications.

Core Capabilities of the Quantum Technology Research Centre

QTRC is equipped with cutting-edge experimental platforms to advance research in key quantum domains:

Characterisation of advanced laser technologies like Vertical-Cavity Surface-Emitting Lasers and Distributed Feedback Lasers

Testbeds for evaluating single-photon sources, critical for secure communication systems

Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) platforms enabling ultra-secure communication in the post-quantum era, developed by the Scientific Analysis Group (SAG)

Micro-Fabricated Alkali Vapour Cell characterisation setup for atomic devices

Innovations Spearheaded by SSPL for Defence Applications

Led by the Solid State Physics Laboratory (SSPL), QTRC is also developing:

Ultra-small atomic clocks using Coherent Population Trapping, for precise timekeeping in GNSS-denied environments

Optically pumped atomic magnetometers for ultra-sensitive magnetic field detection

Solid-state quantum devices and materials for next-gen defence and sensing applications

These technologies aim to support navigation, detection, and encrypted communication in complex and hostile terrains.

Strategic Vision and National Quantum Mission Alignment

DRDO remains at the forefront of India’s efforts in quantum sensing, secure quantum communication, and post-quantum cryptography. As a key stakeholder in the National Quantum Mission, DRDO is focused on indigenous innovation and the development of sovereign quantum technologies to protect India’s strategic interests.

The inauguration of QTRC represents a major step in realising this vision.

Leadership Behind the Project

The event was graced by Suma Varughese, Director General (Micro Electronic Devices, Computational Systems & Cyber Systems), whose vision played a pivotal role in conceptualising QTRC.

Other dignitaries present included Dr Manu Korulla, DG (Resource & Management), and directors from SSPL and SAG, along with senior scientists and experts from DRDO’s quantum ecosystem.

With the launch of the Quantum Technology Research Centre, DRDO has established a new epicentre for quantum defence research in India, reinforcing the nation’s commitment to technological self-reliance and future-readiness in strategic domains.