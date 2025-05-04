DRDO Just Launched a Massive Floating Platform—It Reached 17 km Into the Stratosphere: WATCH

This wasn’t just a “launch it and hope” kind of mission. The DRDO had specific tech on board to test in real-time. During the flight, systems for envelope pressure control and emergency deflation were activated to evaluate performance at stratospheric altitudes.

India’s innovation just went sky-high—literally. The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) pulled off a successful maiden flight of its stratospheric airship platform, reaching a dizzying altitude of 17 km. The launch took place at Sheopur in Madhya Pradesh and marked a major milestone in high-altitude tech development. Developed by the Aerial Delivery Research and Development Establishment (ADRDE), Agra, the airship soared carrying a scientific payload. DRDO confirmed that data from onboard sensors was received and will now help create sophisticated simulation models for future missions. The total flight time? A cool 62 minutes in near-space air.

DRDO successfully conducts maiden flight trial of Stratospheric Airship with instrumental payload to an altitude of around 17 kms. This lighter than air system will enhance India’s earth observation and Intelligence, Surveillance & Reconnaissance capabilities, making the country… pic.twitter.com/HXeSl59DyH — DRDO (@DRDO_India) May 3, 2025

Airship Passes The Pressure Test With Flying Colors

This wasn’t just a “launch it and hope” kind of mission. The DRDO had specific tech on board to test in real-time. During the flight, systems for envelope pressure control and emergency deflation were activated to evaluate performance at stratospheric altitudes. “Envelop pressure control and emergency deflation systems were deployed in flight for their performance evaluation. Trial team recovered the system for further investigation. The total duration of the flight was about 62 minutes,” said an official statement. Post-flight, the recovered system will undergo further investigation. Everything functioned as designed, and the airship passed this floating exam with distinction.

Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh gave DRDO a well-deserved pat on the back for the high-flying success. He said this milestone will supercharge India’s capabilities in earth observation and Intelligence, Surveillance & Reconnaissance (ISR). “This system will uniquely enhance India’s earth observation and Intelligence, Surveillance & Reconnaissance capabilities, making the country one of the few countries in the world having such indigenous capabilities,” he noted. The stratospheric airship opens the door to persistent, wide-area monitoring from way above airspace. With such platforms, India can strengthen both security and environmental monitoring—keeping one eye on the sky, and the other on the ground.

DRDO Chief Hails Milestone, Eyes Future Flight Endurance

Dr. Samir V Kamat, Chairman of DRDO and Secretary, Department of Defence R&D, celebrated the successful test and praised the team behind it. He emphasized the long-term vision behind this technology. “He said the prototype flight is a milestone towards realisation of lighter-than-air high-altitude platform systems that can remain airborne for very long endurance at stratospheric heights,” the statement read. With long-duration stratospheric surveillance on the horizon, India joins an elite club of nations developing such airborne platforms. From defence to disaster response, this airship could float its way into many missions—offering quiet, clean, and constant watch from the sky.

