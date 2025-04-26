Home
Saturday, April 26, 2025
DRDO Successfully Tests Scramjet Engine For Long-Duration Flight, Boosting India’s Hypersonic Capabilities

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) marked a major milestone on Friday with the successful long-duration ground test of an Active Cooled Scramjet Subscale Combustor.

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) marked a major milestone on Friday with the successful long-duration ground test of an Active Cooled Scramjet Subscale Combustor.

The test lasted over 1,000 seconds and was carried out at the brand-new Scramjet Connect Test Facility in Hyderabad.

Paving the Way for Hypersonic Advancements

Conducted by DRDO’s Defence Research & Development Laboratory (DRDL), the test forms a critical part of India’s hypersonic weapon technology program.

In an official statement, DRDO said: “Defence Research & Development Laboratory (DRDL), a Hyderabad-based laboratory of Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has achieved a significant milestone in the field of Hypersonic Weapon Technology. DRDL has conducted long duration Active Cooled Scramjet Subscale Combustor ground testing for more than 1000 seconds duration at the newly built state of art Scramjet Connect Test Facility (SCPT) at Hyderabad on 25th April 2025.”

This successful trial builds upon an earlier test conducted in January 2025, which lasted 120 seconds.
“With today’s successful test, the system will be soon ready for full scale flight worthy combustor testing,” DRDO added.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated DRDO, its industry collaborators, and academia for the breakthrough.

He said that “today’s success reflects our strong commitment in realizing critical Hypersonic Weapon Technologies for the nation.”

Hypersonic Technology and Air Breathing Engines

Highlighting the broader significance, DRDO explained that Hypersonic Cruise Missiles (HCM) are capable of traveling at speeds greater than five times the speed of sound — more than 6100 kmph — for extended periods.
These advanced missiles rely on air breathing engines with supersonic combustion to maintain long-duration cruise flight.

This test not only validates the scramjet combustor’s design but also confirms the readiness of the new test facility in Hyderabad.

Collaborative Efforts Fueling India’s Hypersonic Ambitions

The success represents a coordinated push involving DRDO laboratories, industry partners, and academic institutions.

“It is an outcome of an integrated effort put by the DRDO labs along with industry and academia and paves a strong base for nation’s Hypersonic Cruise Missile Development Programme,” DRDO stated.

With this achievement, India moves closer to realizing a full-scale hypersonic flight capability, reinforcing its position among global leaders in next-generation defense technologies.

