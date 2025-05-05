Home
Tuesday, May 6, 2025
  DRDO Tests Advanced Mines Designed To Target Stealth Vessels

DRDO Tests Advanced Mines Designed To Target Stealth Vessels

In a statement, the Navy confirmed the precision strike by INS Surat and called it a milestone in India's defence capability. The Navy also released an image captioned "Trident of Naval Power," showing a surface ship, a submarine, and a helicopter.

DRDO Tests Advanced Mines Designed To Target Stealth Vessels

DRDO


India successfully conducted validation trials of an indigenously designed and developed multi-influence ground mine (MIGM) and an advanced underwater naval mine. These systems are built to detect and counter modern stealth ships and submarines. The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and the Indian Navy jointly conducted the “combat firing” of the underwater mines. The Naval Science and Technological Laboratory in Visakhapatnam led the development, in collaboration with other DRDO labs. DRDO shared a video showing an underwater explosion using reduced explosives. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated DRDO and the Navy, stating, “The system would further enhance the undersea warfare capabilities of the Indian Navy.

Bharat Dynamics Limited, a key production partner, confirmed the mine’s advanced capabilities. “An MIGM is equipped with multiple sensors for recording influences like Acoustic, Magnetic, Pressure, UEP/ELFE signatures as generated by Marine vessels,” the company stated. The production also involved Apollo Microsystems Limited and facilities in Visakhapatnam.

Context of Strategic Development

These trials occurred amid heightened tensions between India and Pakistan. On April 22, terrorists linked to Pakistan carried out the Pahalgam terror attack, killing 26 civilians. The Indian Navy’s increased readiness included a test by the guided missile destroyer INS Surat, which conducted a “precision cooperative engagement” against a sea-skimming target just two days after the attack.

Growing Naval Capability

In a statement, the Navy confirmed the precision strike by INS Surat and called it a milestone in India’s defence capability. The Navy also released an image captioned “Trident of Naval Power,” showing a surface ship, a submarine, and a helicopter. The featured platforms included the destroyer INS Kolkata, the Dhruv Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH), and a Scorpene-class submarine.

Showcasing Firepower in the Arabian Sea

Prior to the mine test, the Navy released footage of warships conducting multiple anti-ship firings in the Arabian Sea. These drills included BrahMos missile launches from Kolkata-class destroyers, Nilgiri-class, and Krivak-class frigates, highlighting India’s growing maritime strike capability.

