DRDO Wing Commander Brutally Attacked In Bangalore By Localites, Left Bleeding After Attack

Monday, April 21, 2025
In a disturbing incident that has sparked outrage, a serving Wing Commander of the Indian Air Force, Siladitya Ghosh, currently posted at DRDO, Bengaluru, was physically assaulted while en route to the airport with his wife.

In a disturbing incident that has sparked outrage, a serving Wing Commander of the Indian Air Force, Siladitya Ghosh, currently posted at DRDO, Bengaluru, was physically assaulted while en route to the airport with his wife. The attack took place in CV Raman Nagar Phase 1 on Sunday.

Sharing the video on his social media handle, Instagram, he disclosed about the attack:

 

Assault in Broad Daylight

According to a video recorded by Wing Commander Ghosh after the incident, a biker intercepted his vehicle without provocation, blocked the car, and began hurling abuses in Kannada. The assailant reportedly became more aggressive upon noticing the DRDO sticker on Ghosh’s vehicle, launching verbal attacks against the defence establishment.

Ghosh further alleged that the man verbally assaulted his wife, and when he stepped out to intervene, the attacker struck him on the head with a key, causing him to bleed. As Ghosh stood calling for help, more bystanders gathered, not to assist but to further intimidate the couple. The attacker then reportedly picked up a stone and vandalised their vehicle.

Despite rushing to the local police station immediately after the assault, Ghosh claims that no substantial action has been taken. The couple later headed to the hospital for medical attention.

In his video, Ghosh expressed his deep disappointment, stating, “This is what Karnataka has become. I believed in this state, but after today, it’s very hard to trust again.” He added that although he refrained from retaliating, if law enforcement fails to act, he may be forced to defend himself in the future.

The incident has drawn sharp criticism online, with many questioning the delay in police response and the safety of defense personnel in civilian areas.

In another social media post on Instagram, he shared the images from his dashcam where the image of the attackers.

