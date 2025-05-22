Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, May 23, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • DRG Jawans Celebrates Elimination Of 27 Naxals In An Encounter, Watch

DRG Jawans Celebrates Elimination Of 27 Naxals In An Encounter, Watch

In a significant blow to the Maoist insurgency, security forces in Chhattisgarh eliminated 27 Naxals, including CPI-Maoist General Secretary Nambala Keshav Rao alias Basavaraju, during a major joint operation in the dense forests of Abujhmad in Narayanpur district on May 21.

DRG Jawans Celebrates Elimination Of 27 Naxals In An Encounter, Watch


In a significant blow to the Maoist insurgency, security forces in Chhattisgarh eliminated 27 Naxals, including CPI-Maoist General Secretary Nambala Keshav Rao alias Basavaraju, during a major joint operation in the dense forests of Abujhmad in Narayanpur district on May 21.

Operation Black Forest Delivers Decisive Strike

The coordinated offensive, carried out under ‘Operation Black Forest’, involved District Reserve Guard (DRG) units from Narayanpur, Dantewada, Bijapur, and Kondagaon. Acting on intelligence inputs regarding the movement of senior Maoist leaders, the teams launched a strike early in the morning.

Inspector General of Police (Bastar Range), P. Sundarraj, confirmed that multiple encounters took place throughout the day in the forest stretch bordering Narayanpur, Dantewada, and Bijapur. During the post-encounter search, security forces recovered the bodies of 27 Maoists, among them Basavaraju — the highest-ranking Maoist to be neutralised in the last three decades.

Large quantities of weapons, including AK-47s, SLR-INSAS rifles, and other arms, were seized from the site. One DRG jawan was martyred in the encounter, while several others sustained injuries but are reported to be out of danger.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the forces, calling it a “remarkable success” in the fight against Maoism. “Our Government is committed to eliminating the menace of Maoism and ensuring a life of peace and progress for our people,” he posted on X.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah echoed the sentiment, hailing it as a historic breakthrough. He noted that this is the first time a CPI-M General Secretary-level Maoist has been killed in action. Shah added that following the completion of Operation Black Forest, 54 Naxals have been arrested and 84 have surrendered across Chhattisgarh, Telangana, and Maharashtra. He reiterated the Centre’s resolve to end Naxalism by March 31, 2026.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai and Deputy CM Arun Sao also reaffirmed the state’s commitment to making Bastar Naxal-free within the given deadline. “Our forces are working with full dedication, and this encounter is proof that we are on the right path,” said Sao.

The encounter near Karreguttalu Hill on the Chhattisgarh-Telangana border marks one of the most successful anti-Naxal operations in recent years, severely denting the rebel leadership and morale.

Must Read: ‘Just A Jhola Of Rs 4,100’: The Humble Jhola Becomes A High-End Fashion Statement Abroad

Filed under

Naxal

Vietnamese government has

Vietnam Orders Telegram Messaging App Blocked Over Data Cooperation Failure: Report
Iranian Foreign Minister

US-Iran Nuclear Talks to Resume Today – Here’s What to Expect
Industrialist Gautam Adan

Industrialist Gautam Adani Addresses Rising Northeast Investors Summit
newsx

Who is Madenur Manu? Kannada Comedy Star Arrested Over Alleged Rape And Pregnancy of Actress
When talking about treks

Already Explored Uttarakhand And Himachal? Here Are 5 Nepal Treks You Can’t Miss If You...
newsx

Gautam Gambhir Finally Breaks Silence On Rohit-Kohli Test Retirement: ‘Anyone in This Country…’
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Vietnam Orders Telegram Messaging App Blocked Over Data Cooperation Failure: Report

Vietnam Orders Telegram Messaging App Blocked Over Data Cooperation Failure: Report

US-Iran Nuclear Talks to Resume Today – Here’s What to Expect

US-Iran Nuclear Talks to Resume Today – Here’s What to Expect

Industrialist Gautam Adani Addresses Rising Northeast Investors Summit

Industrialist Gautam Adani Addresses Rising Northeast Investors Summit

Who is Madenur Manu? Kannada Comedy Star Arrested Over Alleged Rape And Pregnancy of Actress

Who is Madenur Manu? Kannada Comedy Star Arrested Over Alleged Rape And Pregnancy of Actress

Already Explored Uttarakhand And Himachal? Here Are 5 Nepal Treks You Can’t Miss If You Love The Himalayas

Already Explored Uttarakhand And Himachal? Here Are 5 Nepal Treks You Can’t Miss If You...

Entertainment

Who is Madenur Manu? Kannada Comedy Star Arrested Over Alleged Rape And Pregnancy of Actress

Who is Madenur Manu? Kannada Comedy Star Arrested Over Alleged Rape And Pregnancy of Actress

Tamannaah Bhatia Named Mysore Sandal Soap Ambassador, Sparks Outcry In Karnataka

Tamannaah Bhatia Named Mysore Sandal Soap Ambassador, Sparks Outcry In Karnataka

Kamal Haasan Remembers Sivaji Ganesan’s Humility And Perfectionism During ‘Thevar Magan’

Kamal Haasan Remembers Sivaji Ganesan’s Humility And Perfectionism During ‘Thevar Magan’

Who Is Faraz Khan? Tiger Shroff’s Co-Star Accuses Ganapath Makers Of Not Paying Him ₹3 Lakhs

Who Is Faraz Khan? Tiger Shroff’s Co-Star Accuses Ganapath Makers Of Not Paying Him ₹3

How Many Times Have I Declared I Am Not On X: Sonu Nigam Calls Out Publications Over Fake Kannada Row News

How Many Times Have I Declared I Am Not On X: Sonu Nigam Calls Out

Lifestyle

Already Explored Uttarakhand And Himachal? Here Are 5 Nepal Treks You Can’t Miss If You Love The Himalayas

Already Explored Uttarakhand And Himachal? Here Are 5 Nepal Treks You Can’t Miss If You

Skip The Hassle: Check Out Top Easy Visa Destinations For Indian Travellers This Summer

Skip The Hassle: Check Out Top Easy Visa Destinations For Indian Travellers This Summer

Holiday Smarter: Secure And Affordable Travel Tips For The Summer Season

Holiday Smarter: Secure And Affordable Travel Tips For The Summer Season

How To Take Care Of Your Hair This Summer: Easy Hacks To Beat The Heat

How To Take Care Of Your Hair This Summer: Easy Hacks To Beat The Heat

The Great Pocket Problem: Why Women Are Still Asking, ‘Where Are Mine?’

The Great Pocket Problem: Why Women Are Still Asking, ‘Where Are Mine?’