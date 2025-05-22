DRG Jawans Celebrates Elimination Of 27 Naxals In An Encounter, Watch

In a significant blow to the Maoist insurgency, security forces in Chhattisgarh eliminated 27 Naxals, including CPI-Maoist General Secretary Nambala Keshav Rao alias Basavaraju, during a major joint operation in the dense forests of Abujhmad in Narayanpur district on May 21.

Operation Black Forest Delivers Decisive Strike

The coordinated offensive, carried out under ‘Operation Black Forest’, involved District Reserve Guard (DRG) units from Narayanpur, Dantewada, Bijapur, and Kondagaon. Acting on intelligence inputs regarding the movement of senior Maoist leaders, the teams launched a strike early in the morning.

Inspector General of Police (Bastar Range), P. Sundarraj, confirmed that multiple encounters took place throughout the day in the forest stretch bordering Narayanpur, Dantewada, and Bijapur. During the post-encounter search, security forces recovered the bodies of 27 Maoists, among them Basavaraju — the highest-ranking Maoist to be neutralised in the last three decades.

#WATCH | Chhattisgarh: DRG jawans celebrate after the successful elimination of 27 naxals during an encounter in the forest area of Abujhmad in Narayanpur on 21st May. pic.twitter.com/zN5ofmgJ8n Advertisement · Scroll to continue — ANI (@ANI) May 22, 2025

Large quantities of weapons, including AK-47s, SLR-INSAS rifles, and other arms, were seized from the site. One DRG jawan was martyred in the encounter, while several others sustained injuries but are reported to be out of danger.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the forces, calling it a “remarkable success” in the fight against Maoism. “Our Government is committed to eliminating the menace of Maoism and ensuring a life of peace and progress for our people,” he posted on X.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah echoed the sentiment, hailing it as a historic breakthrough. He noted that this is the first time a CPI-M General Secretary-level Maoist has been killed in action. Shah added that following the completion of Operation Black Forest, 54 Naxals have been arrested and 84 have surrendered across Chhattisgarh, Telangana, and Maharashtra. He reiterated the Centre’s resolve to end Naxalism by March 31, 2026.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai and Deputy CM Arun Sao also reaffirmed the state’s commitment to making Bastar Naxal-free within the given deadline. “Our forces are working with full dedication, and this encounter is proof that we are on the right path,” said Sao.

The encounter near Karreguttalu Hill on the Chhattisgarh-Telangana border marks one of the most successful anti-Naxal operations in recent years, severely denting the rebel leadership and morale.

