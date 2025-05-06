DRI Nagpur Seizes Leopard Skins, Ivory In Ujjain Wildlife Trafficking Crackdown

DRI Nagpur seizes two leopard skins and one ivory in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh; arrests two traders for illegal wildlife trade under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.

In a major wildlife crime bust, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Nagpur unit of the Mumbai Zonal Unit, seized two leopard skins with heads and one ivory (believed to be a wild boar horn) from two individuals in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh. The seizure took place on the morning of May 4, 2025, based on precise intelligence input that wildlife articles were being sold in the city.

Acting swiftly, DRI officials intercepted the two suspects at a hotel in Ujjain city, where they were allegedly engaged in the illegal trade of protected animal parts. Upon searching their possessions, the team recovered two full leopard skins, both with heads intact, along with a piece of ivory.

The seized items fall under Schedule I of the Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1972, which strictly prohibits the possession, sale, or trade of such protected wildlife products. As per law, leopards are considered an endangered species, and any commercial activity involving their body parts is a criminal offense.

Following the seizure, both offenders were handed over along with the wildlife articles to the District Forest Division, Ujjain, for further investigation and legal proceedings under the Wildlife Act.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

This isn’t the first such operation by DRI Nagpur this year. In January 2025, the same unit had intercepted three individuals and recovered one leopard skin in Maharashtra’s Akola district, indicating a continuing pattern of wildlife trafficking across state lines.

The DRI, known for its intelligence-led enforcement, has been actively involved in combating wildlife trafficking. These back-to-back successful operations highlight DRI’s consistent efforts in disrupting illegal trade networks and preserving India’s rich biodiversity. The agency continues to work closely with other law enforcement bodies to enforce wildlife protection laws and stop trafficking of endangered species both within the country and across its borders.

Such efforts are vital as India grapples with increasing threats to its wildlife due to poaching and illegal trading of animal parts, especially those listed under the Schedule I category, which includes tigers, elephants, leopards, and rhinos.

ALSO READ: India Gears Up For Nationwide Civil Defence Drill Amid Rising Tension, All You Need To Know