Saturday, May 31, 2025
DRI Seizes Rs 35.4 Lakh In US Dollars At Amritsar Airport, Passenger Detained

The passenger has been taken into custody and is currently being interrogated. Preliminary findings suggest he was smuggling the foreign currency for monetary gain.

DRI Seizes Rs 35.4 Lakh In US Dollars At Amritsar Airport, Passenger Detained

In a major crackdown on illegal foreign currency smuggling, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Thursday seized US dollars worth approximately Rs 35.40 lakh from a passenger at Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee International (SGRDJI) Airport in Amritsar.


The passenger, who was scheduled to board Air India Express Flight IX 191 to Dubai, was intercepted based on specific intelligence inputs. During the search, DRI officials recovered USD 41,400 mostly in 100-dollar bills concealed within a secondary bag hidden inside the main check-in luggage.

According to officials, the foreign currency was unaccounted for and far exceeded the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) limit for Indian nationals. As per RBI rules, travelers are allowed to carry a maximum of USD 3,000 in foreign currency on international flights without prior approval.

The DRI seized the currency under relevant sections of the Customs Act, 1962. The passenger has been taken into custody and is currently being interrogated. Preliminary findings suggest he was smuggling the foreign currency for monetary gain.

This incident marks the second significant foreign currency seizure at Amritsar Airport in May. Earlier on May 3, DRI officials confiscated foreign currency worth Rs 2.66 crore from another Dubai-bound passenger. Investigations in both cases are ongoing.

Officials reiterated their commitment to curb illegal cross-border financial crimes and warned of strict action against those violating customs and foreign exchange laws.

