Drone Attack Alert In Chandigarh: Air Force Issues Warning, Public Urged to Stay Indoors

A high-level air warning has been issued by the Air Force Station in Chandigarh following credible intelligence regarding a possible drone attack in the region. Sirens were sounded across the city earlier today as part of an emergency alert protocol.

Residents of Chandigarh have been strongly advised to remain indoors and avoid balconies or open areas. The warning, issued by defense officials, has prompted immediate deployment of surveillance and anti-drone systems in and around the city. Security forces, including local police and military personnel, are on high alert.

“Based on the inputs received, we are taking every precaution to ensure public safety,” said a senior Air Force official. “We request citizens to stay calm, follow instructions, and refrain from sharing unverified information on social media.”

Key government buildings, sensitive installations, and public spaces have been placed under increased surveillance. Emergency services are on standby, although no hostile drone activity has been confirmed as of yet.

This is the first such high-level drone threat reported in Chandigarh, and authorities are treating it with utmost seriousness. Citizens are advised to stay tuned to official channels for updates and await further instructions.

The alert remains in force until further notice.

More Details Awaited.

