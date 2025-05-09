Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, May 9, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Drone Attack Alert In Chandigarh: Air Force Issues Warning, Public Urged to Stay Indoors

Drone Attack Alert In Chandigarh: Air Force Issues Warning, Public Urged to Stay Indoors

Key government buildings, sensitive installations, and public spaces have been placed under increased surveillance.

Drone Attack Alert In Chandigarh: Air Force Issues Warning, Public Urged to Stay Indoors

Drone Attack Alert In Chandigarh: Air Force Issues Warning, Public Urged to Stay Indoors


A high-level air warning has been issued by the Air Force Station in Chandigarh following credible intelligence regarding a possible drone attack in the region. Sirens were sounded across the city earlier today as part of an emergency alert protocol.

Residents of Chandigarh have been strongly advised to remain indoors and avoid balconies or open areas. The warning, issued by defense officials, has prompted immediate deployment of surveillance and anti-drone systems in and around the city. Security forces, including local police and military personnel, are on high alert.

“Based on the inputs received, we are taking every precaution to ensure public safety,” said a senior Air Force official. “We request citizens to stay calm, follow instructions, and refrain from sharing unverified information on social media.”

Key government buildings, sensitive installations, and public spaces have been placed under increased surveillance. Emergency services are on standby, although no hostile drone activity has been confirmed as of yet.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

This is the first such high-level drone threat reported in Chandigarh, and authorities are treating it with utmost seriousness. Citizens are advised to stay tuned to official channels for updates and await further instructions.

The alert remains in force until further notice.

More Details Awaited.

ALSO READ: India Slams Pakistan Defence Minister’s ‘No Talks, Then Guns’ Warning as Desperation

 

Filed under

Chandigarh Drone Attack Operation Sindoor Pahalgam Terror Attack

newsx

Drone Attack Alert In Chandigarh: Air Force Issues Warning, Public Urged to Stay Indoors
Jammu Under Attack: Local

Jammu Under Attack: Local Resident Expresses Support For Indian Forces Amid Border Tensions
Pakistan shelling on civi

BREAKING: Damaged Walls, Broken Windows: Civilian Houses Damaged In Outer Jammu As Pakistan Continues Shelling
newsx

India Slams Pakistan Defence Minister’s ‘No Talks, Then Guns’ Warning as Desperation
newsx

Indian Army Gives Befitting Response to Pakistan’s Ceasefire Violation Along LoC
FLOOD ALERT IN PAK: Gate

FLOOD ALERT IN PAK: Gate Opened At Baglihar Dam On Chenab River In Jammu And...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Jammu Under Attack: Local Resident Expresses Support For Indian Forces Amid Border Tensions

Jammu Under Attack: Local Resident Expresses Support For Indian Forces Amid Border Tensions

BREAKING: Damaged Walls, Broken Windows: Civilian Houses Damaged In Outer Jammu As Pakistan Continues Shelling

BREAKING: Damaged Walls, Broken Windows: Civilian Houses Damaged In Outer Jammu As Pakistan Continues Shelling

India Slams Pakistan Defence Minister’s ‘No Talks, Then Guns’ Warning as Desperation

India Slams Pakistan Defence Minister’s ‘No Talks, Then Guns’ Warning as Desperation

Indian Army Gives Befitting Response to Pakistan’s Ceasefire Violation Along LoC

Indian Army Gives Befitting Response to Pakistan’s Ceasefire Violation Along LoC

FLOOD ALERT IN PAK: Gate Opened At Baglihar Dam On Chenab River In Jammu And Kashmir, Authorities Monitor Water Flow After Dam Gate Operation

FLOOD ALERT IN PAK: Gate Opened At Baglihar Dam On Chenab River In Jammu And...

Entertainment

Is Bollywood Rushing To Register ‘Operation Sindoor’ After Pahalgam Attack Response?

Is Bollywood Rushing To Register ‘Operation Sindoor’ After Pahalgam Attack Response?

Adnan Sami Slams Pakistani Troll With Savage Reply Over Operation Sindoor Post

Adnan Sami Slams Pakistani Troll With Savage Reply Over Operation Sindoor Post

Watch: Did Anushka Sharma Ignore Virat Kohli During First Date Night Post Avneet Kaur Controversy? Actress Refuses To Take Cricketer’s Hand

Watch: Did Anushka Sharma Ignore Virat Kohli During First Date Night Post Avneet Kaur Controversy?

‘Some Things Are Bigger Than Music’, Asim Riaz Postpones Song Amid India-Pakistan Tensions

‘Some Things Are Bigger Than Music’, Asim Riaz Postpones Song Amid India-Pakistan Tensions

India Doesn’t Provoke: Shahid Kapoor Posts But Later Edits, Turns Off Comments

India Doesn’t Provoke: Shahid Kapoor Posts But Later Edits, Turns Off Comments

Lifestyle

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media