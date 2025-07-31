Drone Panic In Uttar Pradesh Turns Out To Be Pigeons With LED Lights; Two Arrested

In a strange twist of events, two individuals were arrested in western Uttar Pradesh for creating panic in villages by using pigeons tied with red and green LED lights to simulate drone sightings. The incident had triggered fear across several localities, prompting villagers to keep night vigil out of concern for their safety.

According to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sanjay Kumar, the accused Shoeb and Sakib were arrested on Wednesday following multiple complaints from villagers who reported mysterious flying objects with blinking lights in the night sky.

After thorough investigation, police discovered that the lights, mistaken for drones, were actually tied to pigeons’ legs. These birds were then released at night to cause confusion and alarm.

“During the investigation, the police recovered two pigeons, a cage, and red and green LED lights from the accused. They confessed to their involvement and admitted to releasing the pigeons at night to give the illusion of drones flying over the village,” SSP Kumar stated.

The duo had been operating from Jatwara village, which falls under the jurisdiction of Kakroli police station. Their actions led to widespread fear, with many villagers believing that their area was being surveilled by drones.

An FIR has been lodged against Shoeb and Sakib under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Authorities are still investigating the motive behind the hoax, but the mischief led to unnecessary panic and law enforcement deployment.

As recognition for their swift action, SSP Sanjay Kumar announced a reward of Rs 20,000 for the police team that solved the case. The department appreciated their vigilance and prompt response in identifying and neutralizing the source of the scare.

The bizarre nature of the incident has drawn attention online, sparking curiosity and disbelief. Meanwhile, police have urged the public not to spread or believe unverified rumours and to report suspicious activity responsibly.

ALSO READ: Rare Case of Foetus Growing in Liver Instead of Womb in Uttar Pradesh Woman