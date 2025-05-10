Home
Saturday, May 10, 2025
Drone Strike Neutralised In Firozepur, Border Districts On High Alert

Punjab’s border districts remain on high alert after a renewed drone intrusion attempt by Pakistan early Saturday morning. Around 4:50 AM, two drones were detected entering Indian airspace near Firozepur.

The Indian Air Defence System (IADS) responded swiftly, intercepting and neutralising both aerial threats before they could cause any damage. This marks yet another attempted provocation by Pakistan following a series of drone and missile incidents across the region.

Security forces have intensified surveillance along the international border, and residents in vulnerable areas have been advised to remain cautious.

