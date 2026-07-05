Drone Video of Two Suspected Terrorists Trapped in Shopian Orchard Surfaces | Watch

A cordon and search operation is underway in the Saidpora area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district after gunshots were heard during an anti-terror operation in the Saidpora area late Saturday night. According to officials, gunshots were heard during the ongoing cordon and search operation in Saidpora. Following the incident, more security personnel were rushed to the area to strengthen the operation. Further details are awaited.

Drone Video of Two Suspected Terrorists Trapped in Shopian Orchard

Security forces have maintained a strong presence in the area as search operations continue. The operations come amid sustained counter-terror efforts by security forces across Jammu and Kashmir.





CCTV footage of two suspected terrorists, reportedly spotted in the Sadipora area of Shopian last night, has surfaced. The suspects can be seen wearing traditional pherans and allegedly concealing weapons underneath them. Following the sighting, security forces have launched a massive cordon and search operation in the area to track down the two terrorists.

What is Operation Sheruwali

Earlier, on July 1, ‘Operation Sheruwali’ entered its 40th day, with security forces continuing an extensive search operation in the forested areas of Dorimal in the Gambhir Mughlan area of the Manjakote sector in Rajouri district.

The operation is aimed at tracking down terrorists believed to be hiding in the dense forest terrain. Security forces have continued search and surveillance operations with the support of advanced equipment and coordinated ground operations.

‘Operation Sheruwali’, launched in late May, is a large-scale counter-terrorism combing mission in the dense forest belts of the Dorimal-Gambhir Mughlan sector. The multi-agency operation seeks to locate and neutralise armed infiltrators believed to be holed up in the region’s rugged mountainous terrain.

Officials have stated that the operation will continue until its objectives are fully achieved. The prolonged operation underscores the determination of the security forces to maintain peace and security in the border district of Rajouri.

Earlier, on June 16, a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) and three Army personnel were injured in an accidental mine blast during a routine patrol near the Line of Control (LoC) in the forward Kalal area of the Nowshera sector. Officials had said the operation in the area would continue until it was thoroughly sanitised and all objectives were achieved.

Inputs from ANI

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