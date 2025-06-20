Droupadi Murmu Gets Emotional As Visually Impaired Students Sing Heartfelt Birthday Song

In a sentimental moment, Indian President Droupadi Murmu was moved to emotion when the students of the National Institute for Empowerment of Persons with Visual Disabilities (NIEPVD) in Dehradun sang a special birthday song tribute on her 67th birthday.

Droupadi Murmu has thanked the students for their excellent cultural performance. She said, “I couldn’t suppress my tears. It was as if they weren’t singing with their voices but with their hearts as if divinity itself reverberated through their songs.”

Currently, the president is on a 3-day tour to Uttarakhand. Upon listening to heart-touching tribute song, it filled Murmu’s eyes with tears. The president later found it hard to suppress her emotions while listening to the performance of the students.

Shortly after the program, social media carried the viral video to acknowledge her kindness and love for children.

One user wrote, “We all could, especially her Govt imbibe the very essence of empathy and inclusivity. Supreme Commander and First Citizen Happy Birthday.”

Another user wrote: “To come from a humble background and facing all the hardships in life, it is amazing that she could be the President of our nation. She comes across as a genuine individual.”

Meanwhile, one user quoted Murmu as saying, “The sweetest and kindest President India has ever seen.”

President visited the campus of the NIEPVD, where she is to inaugurate the Presidential Niketan and take part in a series of cultural and educational events as part of her June 19–21 tour. Murmu is set to launch a number of infrastructure and developmental projects at NIEPVD campus.

