Live Tv
Search
TRENDING |
donald trump ben stokes inner line permit cai yuxin england tour akhilesh yadav calorie donald trump ben stokes inner line permit cai yuxin england tour akhilesh yadav calorie donald trump ben stokes inner line permit cai yuxin england tour akhilesh yadav calorie donald trump ben stokes inner line permit cai yuxin england tour akhilesh yadav calorie
Live TV
TRENDING |
donald trump ben stokes inner line permit cai yuxin england tour akhilesh yadav calorie donald trump ben stokes inner line permit cai yuxin england tour akhilesh yadav calorie donald trump ben stokes inner line permit cai yuxin england tour akhilesh yadav calorie donald trump ben stokes inner line permit cai yuxin england tour akhilesh yadav calorie
Home > India > Droupadi Murmu Gets Emotional As Visually Impaired Students Sing Heartfelt Birthday Song

Droupadi Murmu Gets Emotional As Visually Impaired Students Sing Heartfelt Birthday Song

President Droupadi Murmu was visibly moved as visually impaired students in Dehradun sang a heartfelt birthday tribute. On her Uttarakhand visit, she launched development projects, praised the students’ spirit.

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Last Updated: June 20, 2025 20:05:53 IST

Follow us on
Google News

Share

In a sentimental moment, Indian President Droupadi Murmu was moved to emotion when the students of the National Institute for Empowerment of Persons with Visual Disabilities (NIEPVD) in Dehradun sang a special birthday song tribute on her 67th birthday.

Droupadi Murmu has thanked the students for their excellent cultural performance. She said, “I couldn’t suppress my tears. It was as if they weren’t singing with their voices but with their hearts as if divinity itself reverberated through their songs.”

Currently, the president is on a 3-day tour to Uttarakhand. Upon listening to heart-touching tribute song, it filled Murmu’s eyes with tears. The president later found it hard to suppress her emotions while listening to the performance of the students.

Shortly after the program, social media carried the viral video to acknowledge her kindness and love for children.

One user wrote, “We all could, especially her Govt imbibe the very essence of empathy and inclusivity. Supreme Commander and First Citizen Happy Birthday.”
Another user wrote: “To come from a humble background and facing all the hardships in life, it is amazing that she could be the President of our nation. She comes across as a genuine individual.”
Meanwhile, one user quoted Murmu as saying, “The sweetest and kindest President India has ever seen.”

President visited the campus of the NIEPVD, where she is to inaugurate the Presidential Niketan and take part in a series of cultural and educational events as part of her June 19–21 tour. Murmu is set to launch a number of infrastructure and developmental projects at NIEPVD campus.

ALSO READ: PM Modi Slams RJD: ‘They Don’t Respect Dalits And Other Backward Classes, Insulted Ambedkar’

Tags: droupadi murmudroupadi murmu emotional
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

More News

US Entry Into Israel-Iran Conflict Could Trigger Regional War, Iranian Analyst Warns | Exclusive
Archery Asia Cup Stage 2: Indian Archer Juyel Sarkar Wins Silver, Gets Praise From Mamata Banerjee
India vs England, 1st Test: Why Team India Received 5 Penalty Runs in 51st Over In Headingley
Indian Archers Make History With 9 Medals At Asia Cup Singapore Leg
Michael Vaughan Takes a Dig At Virat Kohli’s Retirement: ‘You Don’t Miss Someone That Averages 33’
Raja Raghuvanshi Murder Case: Meghalaya Sees Rise in Demands for Inner Line Permit
Tejashwi Yadav Alleges Forced Crowd Mobilisation For PM Modi’s Siwan Rally, Questions His Mass Appeal
India vs England 1st Test: Yashasvi Jaiswal’s Ton Ignites Team India’s Charge, Leaves England Reeling
Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal’s Remarks on India-ASEAN Trade Agreements Unwarranted, Says Congress
Droupadi Murmu Gets Emotional As Visually Impaired Students Sing Heartfelt Birthday Song

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?