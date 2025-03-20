Drug For Weight Loss? Eli Lilly Launches Its Popular ‘Mounjaro’ In India

Eli Lilly and Company (India) has announced the launch of its highly popular weight-loss injectable drug, Mounjaro, in India. The drug has gained immense recognition in the United States, the United Kingdom, and European markets.

Eli Lilly and Company (India) has announced the launch of its highly popular weight-loss injectable drug, Mounjaro, in India. The drug has gained immense recognition in the United States, the United Kingdom, and European markets. Mounjaro has been proven effective in helping people lose significant amounts of weight when used alongside diet and exercise.

Impressive Weight-Loss Results

According to Eli Lilly, a controlled clinical trial demonstrated that adults using Mounjaro lost an average of 21.8 kg at the highest dose and 15.4 kg at the lowest dose over a 72-week period. The drug is administered via a single-dose vial and has been approved for marketing by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) in India.

How Mounjaro Works

Mounjaro, chemically known as Tirzepatide, is the first drug of its kind designed to treat obesity, overweight conditions, and type 2 diabetes. It works by activating both GIP (glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide) and GLP-1 (glucagon-like peptide-1) hormone receptors in the body. These receptors play a crucial role in controlling appetite by being present in key areas of the brain.

By regulating appetite and fat metabolism, Mounjaro effectively reduces food intake, body weight, and fat mass. Additionally, studies have shown that the drug enhances lipid utilization, making it an effective treatment option for individuals struggling with obesity and diabetes.

Approved Uses and Eligibility

According to the company’s statement, Mounjaro is prescribed as an addition to a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity for chronic weight management. It is recommended for adults with an initial body mass index (BMI) of 30 kg/m² or higher (classified as obese) or 27 kg/m² or higher (classified as overweight) with at least one weight-related medical condition. Furthermore, Mounjaro is also approved to improve blood sugar control in adults with type 2 diabetes when used alongside diet and exercise.

Clinical Trial Results

Mounjaro has undergone rigorous global clinical testing through two major programs: the SURMOUNT-1 trial for weight management and the SURPASS trial for type 2 diabetes.

SURMOUNT-1 Study

The SURMOUNT-1 study evaluated 2,539 adults who were either obese or overweight with weight-related health problems (excluding diabetes). Those taking Mounjaro alongside diet and exercise experienced significant weight loss over 72 weeks:

At the highest dose (15 mg), patients lost an average of 21.8 kg.

At the lowest dose (5 mg), patients lost an average of 15.4 kg.

In contrast, individuals on a placebo lost only 3.2 kg.

Additionally, data showed that one in three patients using Mounjaro at the highest dose lost over 26.3 kg (which equates to 25% of their body weight). Only 1.5% of placebo participants achieved similar weight loss.

SURPASS Trial for Type 2 Diabetes

The SURPASS program tested the effectiveness of Mounjaro at doses of 5 mg, 10 mg, and 15 mg, both alone and in combination with other diabetes medications such as metformin, SGLT2 inhibitors, sulfonylureas, and insulin glargine.

Participants in the SURPASS trial achieved significant reductions in their A1C levels (a key marker of blood sugar control):

Mounjaro 5 mg lowered A1C levels by 1.8% to 2.1%.

Mounjaro 10 mg and 15 mg reduced A1C levels by 1.7% to 2.4% over 40 weeks.

The findings demonstrated that Mounjaro is highly effective in controlling blood sugar, whether used alone or in combination with other diabetes treatments.

The Growing Health Crisis in India

India currently has around 101 million people living with diabetes, nearly half of whom receive inadequate treatment due to poor glycemic control. Obesity, a chronic disease that often leads to diabetes, is a major public health concern. It is associated with over 200 health complications, including hypertension, coronary heart disease, dyslipidemia, and obstructive sleep apnea.

According to estimates from 2023, adult obesity in India affects around 6.5% of the population, impacting nearly 100 million people. With the increasing dual burden of obesity and type 2 diabetes, the introduction of Mounjaro provides a promising new treatment option for those struggling with weight-related health issues.

Commitment to Public Health

Winselow Tucker, President and General Manager of Lilly India, emphasized the company’s dedication to tackling obesity and diabetes in the country.

“The dual burden of obesity and type 2 diabetes is rapidly emerging as a major public health challenge in India. Lilly is committed to collaborating with the government and industry to promote awareness and improve the prevention and management of these diseases,” he stated.