Tuesday, February 18, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
“Drug Use Has Reached Schools; Marked Shift From Ganja To Synthetic Drugs”: Kerala HC

The Kerala High Court expressed deep concern over the alarming rise in drug-related cases across the state, calling attention to the growing public health crisis.

“Drug Use Has Reached Schools; Marked Shift From Ganja To Synthetic Drugs”: Kerala HC


The Kerala High Court on Tuesday expressed deep concern over the alarming rise in drug-related cases across the state, calling attention to the growing public health crisis.

Justice VG Arun highlighted that the issue had reached such a critical point that even the State Assembly had suspended its regular proceedings to discuss the impact of substance abuse, especially its penetration into schools.

“We have reached a point where the State Assembly had to suspend its regular business to address this social menace. I read in the news that on February 8th, the session was paused to deliberate on this issue because it is now affecting schools. This is the reality we must confront. We’ve long dismissed it, claiming it wasn’t happening in Kerala,” the judge remarked during the hearing.

Court was reviewing a bail application filed by an individual arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 (NDPS Act). Justice Arun cited disturbing statistics revealing the sharp increase in NDPS cases, alongside a significant shift from the use of ganja to more dangerous synthetic drugs.

“The statistics are deeply concerning. In 2024 alone, over 27,000 arrests were made in NDPS-related crimes. The number of cases from 2021 to 2024 has risen by 330%. There’s also a noticeable shift from ganja use to synthetic drugs, which are becoming common at parties and what they now call ‘after parties,'” he explained.

Although Justice Arun initially suggested that the bail application would be rejected, he later agreed to revisit the case in the following week. Nonetheless, the judge reiterated that courts must step in when an individual faces multiple charges for NDPS offenses.

“These crimes are not just individual offenses but are a threat to society as a whole. The increase in such cases is alarming. When individuals repeatedly commit NDPS offenses, it is the duty of the court to reconsider their bail,” Justice Arun emphasized.

Court’s remarks underscore the growing concern over the drug crisis in Kerala, stressing the need for judicial intervention and a coordinated response to address the rising threat to public safety and well-being.

