Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, April 9, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Drunk Man Urinates On Co-Passenger In Mid-Air On Air India Flight

Drunk Man Urinates On Co-Passenger In Mid-Air On Air India Flight

The accused, who was visibly inebriated, relieved himself on a co-passenger who is stated to be a managing director of a firm.

Drunk Man Urinates On Co-Passenger In Mid-Air On Air India Flight


An Indian citizen allegedly relieved himself over another passenger on an Air India flight from Delhi to Bangkok on Wednesday. Sources indicate the accused, who was visibly inebriated, relieved himself on a co-passenger who is stated to be a managing director of a firm.

The incident occurred on flight AI 2336, and although Air India formally admitted that there had been a case of unruly passenger behavior, the airline did not reveal the nature of the offense in its first statement.

As per reports, the issue has been registered with the concerned authorities, and Air India has extended assistance to the passenger concerned on arrival in Bangkok. However, the passenger refused help in filing a complaint with local authorities.

Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu has taken notice of the event, saying the ministry would talk to the airline. “Whenever such events take place, they are looked into seriously. If there is anything wrong, necessary action will be taken,” said the minister to ANI.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Air India explained that its staff responded in line with procedures defined by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). “Besides warning off the unruly passenger, our staff also volunteered to help the aggrieved flyer make a formal complaint on arrival, but the offer was refused. The issue will now be looked into by the airline’s independent committee to determine further course of action,” the airline stated in an official release.

This is the latest addition to an increasing list of similar in-flight misconducts reported in the last two years. In November 2024, for instance, a drunk man urinated on a senior citizen woman in business class on another Air India flight. In another case in March 2023, Indian student Arya Vohra, who was studying in the US, was suspended by American Airlines for allegedly urinating on another passenger.

ALSO READ: US Woman Falls In Love With Indian Man On Instagram, Flies To This Remote Village

 

Filed under

air india flight

newsx

Drunk Man Urinates On Co-Passenger In Mid-Air On Air India Flight
newsx

Phillippines Politician Makes A Sexist Joke To ‘Sleep With’ Single, Fertile Mothers, Faces Disqualification
New pictures of Sai Palla

Leaked: Sai Pallavi Looks Busy On Set As Her New Look As Sita From Ranbir...
Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol's I

On Which Date Is Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol’s Iconic DDLJ Statue Getting Unveiled In London?
newsx

‘231 Calls, Fake Offices, And Chilling Plots,’ Here’s What NIA dossier Reveals About Tahawwur Rana...
A screenshot of the recov

Surprise Inspection In A Nashik School Leads To Shocking Discovery, Condoms, Knives, And Drugs Found...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Phillippines Politician Makes A Sexist Joke To ‘Sleep With’ Single, Fertile Mothers, Faces Disqualification

Phillippines Politician Makes A Sexist Joke To ‘Sleep With’ Single, Fertile Mothers, Faces Disqualification

Leaked: Sai Pallavi Looks Busy On Set As Her New Look As Sita From Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana Gets Revealed

Leaked: Sai Pallavi Looks Busy On Set As Her New Look As Sita From Ranbir...

On Which Date Is Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol’s Iconic DDLJ Statue Getting Unveiled In London?

On Which Date Is Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol’s Iconic DDLJ Statue Getting Unveiled In London?

‘231 Calls, Fake Offices, And Chilling Plots,’ Here’s What NIA dossier Reveals About Tahawwur Rana And 26/11 Co-Conspirator David Headley

‘231 Calls, Fake Offices, And Chilling Plots,’ Here’s What NIA dossier Reveals About Tahawwur Rana...

Surprise Inspection In A Nashik School Leads To Shocking Discovery, Condoms, Knives, And Drugs Found In Bags Of 7-10 Students

Surprise Inspection In A Nashik School Leads To Shocking Discovery, Condoms, Knives, And Drugs Found...

Entertainment

Leaked: Sai Pallavi Looks Busy On Set As Her New Look As Sita From Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana Gets Revealed

Leaked: Sai Pallavi Looks Busy On Set As Her New Look As Sita From Ranbir

On Which Date Is Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol’s Iconic DDLJ Statue Getting Unveiled In London?

On Which Date Is Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol’s Iconic DDLJ Statue Getting Unveiled In London?

Rajinikanth Finally Reveals The Real Reason Why He Opposed Jayalalithaa

Rajinikanth Finally Reveals The Real Reason Why He Opposed Jayalalithaa

What Role Will Robert Pattinson Play In Dune 3? The Batman Star To Work With Timothee Chalamet For The First Time

What Role Will Robert Pattinson Play In Dune 3? The Batman Star To Work With

Viral Screenshot: Bigg Boss Casting Agent Tries To Convince Kunal Kamra To Join Salman Khan’s Show, This Is How Comedian Replied

Viral Screenshot: Bigg Boss Casting Agent Tries To Convince Kunal Kamra To Join Salman Khan’s

Lifestyle

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You Cool And Hydrated

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?

Tired Of Your Corporate Job And Want To Switch To Digital Nomadism? Here’s A Guide To Help You Understand Better

Tired Of Your Corporate Job And Want To Switch To Digital Nomadism? Here’s A Guide

What Is April Fools’ Day? Know All About It’s Origins And Find Some Fun Prank Ideas

What Is April Fools’ Day? Know All About It’s Origins And Find Some Fun Prank