Drunk Man Urinates On Co-Passenger In Mid-Air On Air India Flight

An Indian citizen allegedly relieved himself over another passenger on an Air India flight from Delhi to Bangkok on Wednesday. Sources indicate the accused, who was visibly inebriated, relieved himself on a co-passenger who is stated to be a managing director of a firm.

The incident occurred on flight AI 2336, and although Air India formally admitted that there had been a case of unruly passenger behavior, the airline did not reveal the nature of the offense in its first statement.

As per reports, the issue has been registered with the concerned authorities, and Air India has extended assistance to the passenger concerned on arrival in Bangkok. However, the passenger refused help in filing a complaint with local authorities.

Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu has taken notice of the event, saying the ministry would talk to the airline. “Whenever such events take place, they are looked into seriously. If there is anything wrong, necessary action will be taken,” said the minister to ANI.

Air India explained that its staff responded in line with procedures defined by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). “Besides warning off the unruly passenger, our staff also volunteered to help the aggrieved flyer make a formal complaint on arrival, but the offer was refused. The issue will now be looked into by the airline’s independent committee to determine further course of action,” the airline stated in an official release.

This is the latest addition to an increasing list of similar in-flight misconducts reported in the last two years. In November 2024, for instance, a drunk man urinated on a senior citizen woman in business class on another Air India flight. In another case in March 2023, Indian student Arya Vohra, who was studying in the US, was suspended by American Airlines for allegedly urinating on another passenger.

