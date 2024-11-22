Home
Saturday, November 23, 2024
Drunken Man Stabs Son, Murders Wife When She Refuses To Do THIS

A Delhi man stabbed his wife to death over a money dispute, injured his son, and attempted suicide. The suspect, Sanju, fled but was later found and hospitalized after his attempt.

Drunken Man Stabs Son, Murders Wife When She Refuses To Do THIS

A harrowing incident unfolded in Delhi’s Khichripur area when a man, identified as Sanju, fatally stabbed his wife and attacked his teenage son. After the violent act, he fled the scene and later attempted suicide, authorities revealed.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Apurv Gupta, the tragic chain of events began on November 19 when Sanju returned home intoxicated and demanded money from his wife to purchase more alcohol. When she refused, an enraged Sanju attacked her with a knife, inflicting a deep wound in her abdomen.

The couple’s 14-year-old son, Raj, tried to intervene but was also attacked by Sanju. Raj sustained a knife wound to his chest. Both mother and son were rushed to Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital for emergency treatment.

Woman Succumbs To Injuries

Doctors performed surgery on Geeta, Sanju’s wife, and placed her on ventilator support due to the severity of her injuries. Unfortunately, despite medical efforts, she succumbed to her wounds. Meanwhile, Raj was treated for his injuries and discharged shortly thereafter.

Manhunt Launched For Accused

Based on Raj’s statement, the police registered an FIR and initiated a search for Sanju, who had fled the scene, leaving behind his mobile phone. Authorities traced him to his native village in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh.

In a shocking turn of events, Sanju attempted to take his own life while on the run. He was rescued by locals and admitted to a nearby hospital. Police confirmed that he is currently under medical observation and will be taken into custody once discharged.

