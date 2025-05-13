Duplicate Voter ID Issue Finally Fixed, Says Election Commission; New Cards Issued, No Impact on Past Elections

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has addressed a long-running problem involving duplicate voter ID numbers, often referred to as EPIC (Electors Photo Identity Card) numbers. According to sources in the Commission, people who were found to have EPIC cards with the same number have now been given new cards with corrected, unique numbers.

This issue came under renewed scrutiny after opposition parties, including the Trinamool Congress (TMC), raised concerns over alleged manipulation of the voter list. But sources from the Commission have clarified that the number of such duplicate entries was “minuscule” and that the situation has been fully resolved.

Duplicate IDs Traced to Different Constituencies

According to officials, the duplicate numbers were not cases of fraud or fake voters. Instead, they were found among genuine electors who belonged to different polling stations in different assembly constituencies. “Having had an EPIC of similar number never enabled any such person to vote at any other polling station,” said a source. “So the issue of a similar EPIC could not have impacted the results of any elections.”

The officials also explained that, on average, only one such duplicate EPIC number was found in every four polling stations. Since each polling station typically serves about 1,000 voters, the scale of the problem was extremely small.

How the Duplicate Number Issue Started

Sources explained that the issue dates back nearly two decades. In 2005, different states and Union Territories were using their own assembly-wise alphanumeric EPIC series, following a decentralized system. But in 2008, after the delimitation of constituencies, these EPIC series had to be changed.

That’s where the confusion began. In some cases, officials mistakenly continued using the old series. In other cases, they typed in the wrong series codes, leading to duplicate EPIC numbers being issued in different parts of the country.

“These were essentially administrative or typographical errors—not attempts at fraud,” a source familiar with the verification process explained.

A Nationwide Exercise to Fix the Problem

To fix this issue once and for all, the Election Commission undertook a massive verification effort. The entire electoral database of over 99 crore electors was scanned. This was done with the help of Chief Electoral Officers across all 36 states and Union Territories, and Electoral Registration Officers in all 4,123 assembly constituencies, covering over 10.5 lakh polling stations.

This wasn’t just a random check. It was a systematic audit of every constituency in the country. “On average, there are about 1,000 electors per polling station. That gives you an idea of the scale we’re talking about,” an official said.

In March, the Election Commission had promised to resolve the issue within three months — a timeline they now appear to have met.

TMC Skeptical, Wants Official Statement

Despite the Commission’s efforts and assurances, the Trinamool Congress has not been convinced just yet. A senior TMC leader said, “We will react when the EC speaks on record and not through ‘sources’.” The party had earlier accused the Commission of trying to cover up the issue of duplicate voter IDs in multiple states.

While the EC has not yet made a formal public statement on the resolution, officials close to the matter insist that the problem is fully under control and that the integrity of past elections was never in question.

No Electoral Impact, But Transparency Still Demanded

Though the duplicate EPIC numbers were not misused for multiple voting, the issue raised concerns about electoral transparency and trust. Experts say it’s crucial for the EC to not only fix problems but also communicate clearly with the public — especially when the issue is tied to the voter list, a critical part of any democracy.

For now, the new voter ID cards have been issued, and officials say the database is clean. But opposition parties are still waiting for an official word from the Commission — not just anonymous sources.