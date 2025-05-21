Home
Thursday, May 22, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Dust Storm, Trees Uprooted, Heavy Rains Batter Delhi-NCR, Disrupt Traffic And Services

Dust Storm, Trees Uprooted, Heavy Rains Batter Delhi-NCR, Disrupt Traffic And Services

A sudden dust storm followed by heavy rain and hailstorm swept across Delhi-NCR on Wednesday evening, offering much-needed relief from the blistering heat but triggering widespread disruption across the capital and its adjoining regions.

Dust Storm, Trees Uprooted, Heavy Rains Batter Delhi-NCR, Disrupt Traffic And Services


A sudden dust storm followed by heavy rain and hailstorm swept across Delhi-NCR on Wednesday evening, offering much-needed relief from the blistering heat but triggering widespread disruption across the capital and its adjoining regions. The dramatic weather shift brought down the temperature to 33°C and improved humidity levels, but also caused uprooted trees, damaged infrastructure, and service interruptions.

Gusty winds accompanied by dust severely impacted traffic across several parts of Delhi. In prominent areas such as Teen Murti Marg, Janakpuri, and Sansad Marg, trees were uprooted, leading to blocked roads and traffic congestion. In Noida’s Sector 37, a large billboard collapsed under the force of the wind, further adding to the chaos.

Metro and Air Travel Affected

Delhi Metro operations took a hit on three major lines—Red, Yellow, and Pink—after overhead equipment was damaged and debris fell on tracks near stations including Shaheed Nagar, Jahangirpuri, and Nizamuddin. According to the DMRC, teams have been deployed on site to clear the debris and restore normalcy.

Flight operations at the Delhi airport were also impacted. Several domestic and international flights were either delayed or diverted due to the volatile weather conditions, as confirmed by ANI sources.

Power infrastructure was not spared either. Falling trees and branches damaged power lines in multiple areas including Bawana, Narela, Civil Lines, and Model Town. As a precautionary measure to prevent electrocution, electricity supply was temporarily suspended in affected zones.

Tata Power-DDL, in a statement, acknowledged the disruptions and assured consumers that Quick Response Teams were actively restoring services. “Power restoration is proceeding quickly in most of the affected areas. At Tata Power-DDL, your safety and well-being remain our top priority,” the company said.

The Delhi Fire Department confirmed receiving at least 25 distress calls reporting fallen trees. Thankfully, no casualties have been reported so far. The sudden storm may have cooled the city down, but it has left behind a trail of inconvenience and damage that authorities are now racing to fix.

Filed under

delhi ncr Dust Storm

