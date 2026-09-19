DUSU Election Results 2026: ABVP Sweeps 3 Posts As Yash Dabas Wins President By 2,053 Votes, Shokeen Secures VP

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has secured three of the four key posts in the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) elections, while independent candidate Deepanshu Shokeen won the vice-president’s post. The results were announced after the completion of the final rounds of counting, with ABVP emerging as the dominant force in the high-profile student elections.

ABVP Wins President, Secretary and Joint Secretary Posts

ABVP candidates clinched the posts of president, secretary and joint secretary, marking a strong performance by the student organisation. The Congress-backed National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), meanwhile, failed to secure any of the four central panel positions. In the presidential contest, ABVP’s Yash Dabas polled 24,576 votes to defeat NSUI candidate Vijai Shankar Meena by a margin of 2,053 votes. The result puts Dabas at the head of the student union for the coming term.

Deepanshu Shokeen Wins Vice-President Post

Independent candidate Deepanshu Shokeen secured the vice-president’s position with 30,615 votes. Shokeen had contested the election as an independent after not receiving an NSUI ticket. His victory meant that ABVP could not complete a clean sweep of all four central panel posts, despite winning three of them.

52 Colleges Participate in DUSU Elections

Delhi University has two main campuses—North Campus and South Campus—located around 15 kilometres apart, and has 91 colleges. However, students from only 52 colleges and faculties directly participate in the DUSU electoral process. Several prominent institutions, including St Stephen’s College, Lady Shri Ram College and Jesus and Mary College, do not participate in the DUSU elections. The 2026 results underline ABVP’s strong presence in the university’s student politics, while the NSUI’s inability to win a central panel post marks a setback for the Congress-backed organisation.

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