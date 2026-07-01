Easy Ride Ahead: Delhi To Get 8-Km, 6-Lane Tunnel Linking Dwarka Expressway With South Delhi And Noida

The Centre has cleared an ambitious Dwarka Expressway tunnel project worth Rs 6,969.67 crore that promises to transform travel across Delhi by building an 8.1-km, six-lane corridor linking the Dwarka Expressway with Nelson Mandela Marg in Vasant Kunj. Approved by the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the project is expected to significantly reduce congestion for commuters travelling between West Delhi, South Delhi, Gurugram, IGI Airport and, through planned connecting corridors, East Delhi, Ghaziabad and Noida. The tunnel will also pass beneath the Southern Ridge Forest, reducing surface disruption while creating a faster and more seamless road network. The project will be developed under the Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM) at a cost of Rs 6,969.67 crore.

How the Dwarka Expressway tunnel will transform travel across Delhi and Noida

The Dwarka Expressway tunnel will be built on NH-148AE and connect the Shivmurti Interchange on Dwarka Expressway (NH-248BB) with Nelson Mandela Marg in Vasant Kunj. The main carriageway will stretch 6.3 km, while the overall project length will be 8.1 km after including flyovers, tunnel approaches and elevated roads.

The most notable aspect of the project is the construction of a 3.14-kilometer underground twin tube tunnel that will pass below the Southern Delhi Ridge through TBM method. Five years have been set as the deadline for the completion of the project in an attempt to solve the problem of traffic in the capital city in the long term.

The reasons why Dwarka Expressway tunnel will be a great connectivity enhancer

In order to enhance transport flow from West to South Delhi in addition to easing travel from Gurugram, Dwarka, and IGI airport, the Dwarka Expressway tunnel has been planned by the government. In order to help ease the congestion along Nelson Mandela Marg, there is going to be an 1.8 km elevated road.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is also planning an elevated corridor between AIIMS and Mahipalpur. Once completed, it will link the tunnel with the Barapullah elevated road, creating direct connectivity between West Delhi, South Delhi, East Delhi, Ghaziabad and Noida.

Alongside Dwarka Expressway tunnel, UP gets a new high-speed highway

Along with the Dwarka Expressway tunnel, the Cabinet also approved a Rs 7,145-crore, 242-km four-lane access-controlled highway connecting Kanpur and Kabrai in Uttar Pradesh. The project forms part of the Bhopal-Kanpur Economic Corridor and will be built under the toll-based BOT model.

The new highway is expected to cut travel time between Kanpur and Kabrai from around three-and-a-half hours to just one-and-a-half hours, reducing journey time by nearly 58%. Vehicles will be able to travel at speeds of 80-100 kmph while improving connectivity to four economic nodes and 10 logistics nodes under PM Gati Shakti. The government has targeted completion in two-and-a-half years.

Dwarka Expressway tunnel project expected to create lakhs of jobs

The government estimates that the Dwarka Expressway tunnel project will generate nearly 7.54 lakh person-days of direct employment and 9.80 lakh person-days of indirect employment during construction. Briefing the media, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said, “These decisions will give a new direction to the country’s infrastructure.” Together, the Delhi tunnel and Uttar Pradesh highway projects will see a total investment of Rs 14,115 crore, marking one of the government’s biggest recent pushes towards faster road connectivity.

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