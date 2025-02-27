‘Dystopian’: Why Did An Indian AI-Startup Face Global Backlash After Demo?

A recent video shared by startup accelerator Y Combinator has caused an uproar on social media after it showcased AI-powered workplace surveillance technology.

A recent video shared by startup accelerator Y Combinator has caused an uproar on social media after it showcased AI-powered workplace surveillance technology. The video, posted by Optifye.ai, demonstrated an advanced system designed to track factory workers’ productivity in real-time. However, instead of praise, the demonstration was met with strong criticism, with many calling it “dystopian” and exploitative.

AI-Driven Monitoring of Workers

Optifye.ai was co-founded by two Indian-origin entrepreneurs, Vivaan Baid and Kushal Mohta. Their startup uses computer vision technology to monitor workers on assembly lines, analyzing their efficiency and providing productivity data to factory managers. The video demonstrated the software in action, with Baid and Mohta role-playing as supervisors evaluating worker performance.

They tried to delete it but this anon saved it… pic.twitter.com/mGiHFbEInF
— Based Baron (@BasedBaronT) February 25, 2025

In the demo, Baid singles out a worker, identified only as “Number 17,” and criticizes his performance. “You haven’t hit your hourly output even once today,” Baid says in the clip. Looking at the worker’s past performance data, he adds, “Rough day? More like a rough month.” This portrayal of AI-powered oversight did not sit well with many viewers.

Massive Backlash on Social Media

The video was quickly condemned online, with many accusing the startup of dehumanizing workers and promoting unethical labor practices.

Christopher Amidon, founder of Subsea Robotics, expressed his outrage on X (formerly Twitter), writing: “Leave it to a bunch of children who’ve never worked a real job for a single day in their lives—and still haven’t graduated college—to come up with some obnoxious slave-driving dystopian s**t like this.”

Another user described the technology as “sweatshops-as-a-service,” while others likened it to modern slavery. The outcry was so strong that Y Combinator removed the video from its social media platforms.

Mixed Reactions from Industry Experts

Despite the harsh criticism, some industry professionals defended the concept, arguing that such surveillance technology is already widely used in factories around the world. Vedant Nair, a founder who previously participated in Y Combinator, acknowledged that while the demo was poorly presented, similar monitoring systems are already in place globally.

Intercom CEO Eoghan McCabe also weighed in, suggesting that critics should reconsider their stance if they continue to buy products made in countries like India and China, where worker-monitoring tools are common practice.

Meet the Founders of Optifye.ai

Optifye.ai was founded by Baid and Mohta, both graduates of Duke University, who claim their personal experiences influenced their decision to develop the software.

“My family has been running a manufacturing company since before I was born,” Baid shared on the company’s Y Combinator profile. “I’ve been around assembly lines for as long as I can remember.”

Mohta also emphasized his background in manufacturing, stating, “My family also runs several manufacturing plants in various industries, which has given me unrestricted access to assembly lines since I was 15.”

The Future of AI in Workplace Monitoring

While AI-powered workplace surveillance is not new, this controversy has reignited ethical debates about the role of technology in labor management. Critics argue that such tools could lead to excessive control over workers and a lack of basic human dignity. Meanwhile, supporters believe that when used responsibly, AI can help improve efficiency and optimize operations.