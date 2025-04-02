Home
Wednesday, April 2, 2025
  E-Rickshaws Resulting In Major Traffic In Delhi: Swati Maliwal In Rajya Sabha Raises Concern

E-Rickshaws Resulting In Major Traffic In Delhi: Swati Maliwal In Rajya Sabha Raises Concern

In a recent session of the Rajya Sabha, Member of Parliament Swati Maliwal voiced serious concerns regarding the unregulated operation of e-rickshaws across Delhi and other parts of India.

E-Rickshaws Resulting In Major Traffic In Delhi: Swati Maliwal In Rajya Sabha Raises Concern


In a recent session of the Rajya Sabha, Member of Parliament Swati Maliwal voiced serious concerns regarding the unregulated operation of e-rickshaws across Delhi and other parts of India. She highlighted the growing chaos on roads due to the lack of strict oversight, which has led to traffic congestion and frequent accidents.

Unregulated Growth and Safety Concerns

Swati Maliwal pointed out that e-rickshaws, once considered an affordable and eco-friendly mode of transport, have now become a cause of traffic disruption and road safety hazards. While taxis and auto-rickshaws operate under stringent regulations, e-rickshaws continue to ply without proper monitoring.

She drew attention to the situation outside metro stations and marketplaces in Delhi, where hundreds of e-rickshaws clog the roads, leading to severe traffic jams. Additionally, she noted that overloading is a widespread issue. E-rickshaws designed to accommodate three to four passengers are often seen carrying eight to ten people, significantly increasing the risk of accidents. Given their unstable structure, even a slight imbalance can cause them to topple.

Lack of Licensing and Training

Maliwal also raised concerns about the drivers operating these vehicles. Many e-rickshaw drivers lack valid licenses or any formal training. Reckless driving, including overspeeding, wrong-side movement, and traffic signal violations, has become alarmingly common. Despite their increasing numbers, there is no official data available regarding the total count of registered e-rickshaws in Delhi.

Fatal Accidents Linked to E-Rickshaws

Highlighting recent tragic incidents, she recalled the case of a 10-year-old girl who lost her life after being hit by a speeding e-rickshaw. In another case, a seven-year-old child was electrocuted due to an illegal e-rickshaw charging point. Such incidents underscore the urgent need for regulatory measures.

Proposed Measures for Regulation

Swati Maliwal urged the state governments to take immediate action by implementing the following measures:

  1. Limit the Number of E-Rickshaws – The government should regulate the total number of e-rickshaws permitted on roads to prevent overcrowding.
  2. Mandatory Licensing for Vehicles and Drivers – Both e-rickshaws and their operators must be required to obtain proper registration and driving licenses.
  3. Designated Routes and Stands – Specific areas should be allocated for e-rickshaw operations to avoid road congestion.
  4. Ban on Illegal Charging Stations – Unauthorized charging points should be identified and permanently shut down to prevent accidents.

In conclusion, Maliwal emphasized the urgent need for stricter regulations to ensure public safety and maintain traffic discipline. She urged the authorities to take swift action to prevent further loss of lives and restore order on the roads.

Also Read: Congress Leader JJB Mather Raises Concerns Over Attacks on Movie Empuraan’s Cast

newsx

BCCI Plans To Scrap Pataudi Trophy? Sharmila Tagore Breaks Silence On Cricket’s Big Change!
Union Minister and BJP le

Amit Shah Criticizes Congress During Waqf Bill Debate; Defends Committee’s Decision
Gaurav Gogoi To Lead Cong

Gaurav Gogoi To Lead Congress’ Argument On Waqf Amendment Bill In Lok Sabha
Waqf Bill Takes Center St

‘Opposition Driven by Politics, Not Logic’: Kiren Rijiju Defends Waqf Amendment Bill As Bill Gets...
Gaurav Gogoi To Lead Cong

Lok Sabha Takes Up Waqf (Amendment) Bill for Consideration
Jana Sena Party Backs Waq

Jana Sena Party Backs Waqf Amendment Bill, Pawan Kalyan Directs MPs to Support It
