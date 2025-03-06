EAM Jaishankar Highlights India’s Efforts In Kashmir, Reaffirms ‘Commitment To POK’s Return’

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar discussed the Indian government’s efforts to address the Kashmir issue while speaking at Chatham House in London.

His remarks focused on the steps taken to restore peace, economic growth, and social justice in Jammu and Kashmir following the removal of Article 370. Jaishankar also reiterated India’s stance on Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (POK), calling it an integral part of India.

EAM Jaishankar Highlights India’s Progress in Kashmir

During his address at Chatham House, EAM Jaishankar highlighted the key steps taken by India to address the challenges in Kashmir after the revocation of Article 370 in August 2019. He emphasized that the government had successfully made significant strides toward resolving the Kashmir issue.

He stated, “Look in Kashmir, actually we have done I think a good job solving most of it. I think removing Article 370 was step number one. Then, restoring growth, economic activity and social justice in Kashmir was step number two. Holding elections, which were done with a very high turnout for step number three,” Jaishankar said.

He added that the only remaining obstacle to achieving a complete resolution of the Kashmir issue is the return of the region currently under illegal Pakistani occupation. Jaishankar said, “The part we are waiting for is the return of the stolen part of Kashmir, which is under illegal Pakistani occupation. When that’s done, I assure you, Kashmir will be solved.”

EAM Jaishankar Emphasizes Commitment To POK’s Return

Jaishankar’s remarks on Kashmir were not limited to the Indian-administered region. He reiterated India’s longstanding position on Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (POK), emphasizing that POK is a part of India.

Earlier, in May 2024, during an interaction with students at Gargi College in New Delhi, the External Affairs Minister reaffirmed this stance. He stated, “All I can say about POK is that there is a Parliament resolution… every political party of this country is committed to ensuring that POK, which is a part of India, returns to India.”

He linked the issue of POK’s return to the scrapping of Article 370, asserting that this development had brought the POK issue into public consciousness: “Because we have finally taken the right decision of Article 370, the POK issue has come to the front of people’s thinking. The first pre-requisite for something happening is that it should be in your thoughts,” he explained.

POK: Part of India’s National Commitment

EAM Jaishankar also emphasized that the issue of POK had never been forgotten by India. On May 5, 2024, in a separate event in Cuttack, Odisha, he made it clear that POK remains a part of India. Jaishankar said, “POK has never been out of this country. It is part of this country. There is a resolution of the Indian Parliament that POK is very much a part of India.”

Jaishankar reflected on the historical context, explaining that India did not immediately ask Pakistan to vacate the region after independence, which resulted in the ongoing “sorry state of affairs.”

